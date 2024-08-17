Archaeologists have made a significant discovery in Lake Bolsena, central Italy — a 3,000-year-old clay figurine — believed to represent an ancient goddess. This artifact was found submerged in the volcanic lake, which holds the remains of an early Iron Age village from around the 10th or 9th century B.C. The figurine, measuring approximately 6 inches (15 centimeters) in length, offers a rare glimpse into the early practices and daily life of this ancient civilization. The discovery includes the maker's handprints and impressions of a fabric pattern, suggesting the figurine was once dressed in a garment.

Archaeological Context

The figurine was unearthed by a team of government archaeologists of Italy and police divers at the Gran Carro site on the eastern shore of Lake Bolsena, as per a Facebook post by the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape. This site, which sank into the lake due to seismic activity, has been a focus of archaeological research since the 1960s. Findings from the site have previously included wooden objects, pottery, and jewelry, providing valuable insights into the organization and culture of early Iron Age societies.

Significance of the Find

The clay figurine's crude workmanship and the fabric impressions indicate it was likely used in domestic rituals. Similar artifacts found in Iron Age graves suggest that such practices were widespread. This discovery is notable for its preservation of both the artist's handprints and the imprint of the garment, offering a unique view into ritual practices of the time.

Broader Implications

Geologists have determined that Lake Bolsena formed between 600,000 and 200,000 years ago during volcanic eruptions. The sunken village, possibly built by the Villanovan culture—a precursor to the Etruscan civilization—has provided a wealth of artifacts that reveal much about early Iron Age life. The Gran Carro site is now part of Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which aims to enhance the site's accessibility for visitors and further research.

Ongoing Exploration

In addition to the figurine, the site's Aiola structure—a large pile of submerged stones—is thought to have been built near a geothermal spring. This finding, along with others from the region, helps to piece together the historical significance of Lake Bolsena and its surrounding area throughout different periods, including the Roman era.

