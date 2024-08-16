Technology News
English Edition

ISRO Launches EOS-08 Earth-Observing Satellite, Marks Third Successful Mission for SSLV

India's SSLV rocket successfully launched the EOS-08 Earth-observing satellite, marking its third mission.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 August 2024 16:09 IST
ISRO Launches EOS-08 Earth-Observing Satellite, Marks Third Successful Mission for SSLV

Photo Credit: ISRO

This marks the third successful launch atop ISRO's SSLV

Highlights
  • ISRO launches EOS-08 on SSLV’s third mission, successfully reaches orbit
  • EOS-08 to enhance surveillance, disaster monitoring, and observation
  • EOS-08 has been deployed in an orbit at an altitude of 475km
Advertisement

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved another milestone with the successful launch of the EOS-08 Earth-observing satellite on Friday. The satellite was launched aboard the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 9:17am IST on August 16. This launch marks the third mission for the SSLV, a relatively new addition to India's fleet of rockets, designed specifically for deploying small satellites into low Earth orbit.

SSLV's Journey: From Initial Challenges to Success

The successful deployment comes after the SSLV-D3 suffered an early setback with an older EOS-02 satellite in its debut flight in August 2022. At the time, the mission failed when the rocket deployed the observing satellite, and a student-built cubesat, into incorrect orbits, lead to its premature return to Earth. However, ISRO quickly addressed these issues, and the SSLV's second flight in February 2023 was a success, with the rocket deploying three payloads into their designated orbits.

In its third mission, the SSLV carried the EOS-08 satellite, a 175.5 kg spacecraft, into a 475 km circular orbit. EOS-08 is equipped with the Electro-Optical Infrared (EOIR) payload and the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry (GNSS-R) payload. The EOIR is designed to provide vital infrared data for various applications, including satellite-based surveillance, disaster monitoring, and environmental observation. Meanwhile, the GNSS-R will demonstrate innovative techniques for detecting floods, assessing soil moisture, and analyzing oceanic winds using reflected satellite navigation signals.

EOS-08's Role and Future Impact

EOS-08 is expected to operate for one year, during which it will deliver essential data to support a range of Earth-observation applications. Additionally, it carries an ultraviolet-light dosimeter to help characterize space radiation, an important factor for India's upcoming Gaganyaan mission, the country's first crewed spaceflight scheduled for 2025.

This mission not only contributes to immediate scientific objectives but also lays the groundwork for future advancements in satellite technology and space exploration, reinforcing India's growing role in global space initiatives.
 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ISRO, SSLV, EOS-08, Astronomy, Space, India
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ola Electric Roadster Series EV Bikes Unveiled in India: All You Need to Know
Redmi A3x With 6.71-Inch HD+ LCD Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

ISRO Launches EOS-08 Earth-Observing Satellite, Marks Third Successful Mission for SSLV
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Leaked Hands-on Images Reveal Potential Design Changes
  2. Samsung Galaxy M35 Review: Budget Star
  3. Poco Pad 5G to Launch in India on August 23; Display Details Revealed
  4. Google Pixel 9 Pro Models Do Offer LTPO Display in India
  5. Moto G45 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  6. Redmi A3x With 6.71-Inch HD+ LCD Screen Launched in India: See Price
  7. ISRO Successfully Launches EOS-08 Spacecraft, Marks Third Mission on SSLV
  8. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Customise the Colour of Your Chat Bubbles
  9. WhatsApp Expands Its Sticker Collection in Partnership With Giphy
  10. Ola Electric Roadster Series EV Bikes Debut in India With Three Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Geekbench AI 1.0 Cross-Platform Benchmarking Tool Launched, Can Test AI Performance of Devices
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Early Mockup Suggests Rounded Corners
  3. ISRO Launches EOS-08 Earth-Observing Satellite, Marks Third Successful Mission for SSLV
  4. WhatsApp Working on Chat Bubble Theme Picker Feature on Android
  5. Poco Pad 5G to Launch in India on August 23; Display Details Revealed
  6. WhatsApp Introduces Giphy Sticker Collection, Custom Sticker Maker and More Features
  7. Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Will Offer LTPO Display in India, But Won't Support Wi-Fi 7
  8. Redmi A3x With 6.71-Inch HD+ LCD Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Gemini 1.5 Pro AI Model Might Have Been Silently Updated for Gemini Advanced Users
  10. Google to Fix Security Vulnerability on Pixel Phones That Could Allow Remote Access or Control: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »