Technology News
English Edition

SETI Uses Radio Frequencies to Look for Alien Life in More Than 1,000 Galaxies

SETI’s search through over 1,300 galaxies using previously unexplored radio frequencies.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 September 2024 15:50 IST
SETI Uses Radio Frequencies to Look for Alien Life in More Than 1,000 Galaxies

Photo Credit: Unplash/Siednji Leon

The search was reportedly performed using the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA), a radio telescope

Highlights
  • SETI explores low radio frequencies in search of alien signals
  • Over 1,300 galaxies examined for extraterrestrial transmissions
  • No signals detected, but results narrow down expectations
Advertisement

Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) recently conducted a search of more than 1,300 galaxies for signs of alien life using unexplored low radio frequencies. The search was reportedly performed using the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA), a radio telescope located in the Australian outback. This effort targeted radio frequencies in the 80–300MHz range, a relatively uncharted area for SETI, which traditionally focuses on higher frequencies like the 1,420 MHz hydrogen emission line. Despite the search, no extraterrestrial signals were detected, though the findings have helped to refine the expectations of possible alien transmitter power.

Exploring Uncharted Frequencies

The search was led by Chenoa Tremblay from the SETI Institute in California and Steven Tingay, the director of the MWA at Curtin University in Australia. Their work focused on a 30-degree field of view in the Vela constellation, examining 2,880 galaxies. 

Among these, the distances to 1,317 galaxies were known with high accuracy, allowing the researchers to place constraints on the power of any potential transmitters in those galaxies. The results indicated that the search might have detected a signal with a transmitter power of 7 x 10^22 watts at 100 MHz.

Significance of the Findings

Although no signals were found, the study has provided valuable insights for future SETI research. The constraints set by this search will guide further studies, particularly in the low-frequency range. Tremblay and Tingay noted that Earth itself has powerful low-frequency radio emitters, which justifies the continued exploration of this range, according to a Live Science report. The research highlights the importance of covering a wide range of frequencies to increase the chances of detecting extraterrestrial signals in the future.

As the search for alien life continues, these findings underscore the challenges and complexities involved in scanning the cosmos for signs of intelligent civilizations.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SETI, Aliens, Science, Space
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft AI Recall Feature Reportedly Cannot Be Uninstalled From Windows 11
Apple to Switch to OLED Displays for All Upcoming iPhone Models From 2025: Report

Related Stories

SETI Uses Radio Frequencies to Look for Alien Life in More Than 1,000 Galaxies
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Roundup: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Realme P2 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Teased
  3. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  4. Android 15 Will Soon Be Available on Google Pixel and Other Smartphones
  5. Hisense E6N Smart TV Review: Makes Sense at the Price
  6. NASA Astronaut Reveals Strange Noise Emanating From Starliner Spacecraft
  7. Samsung Galaxy A06 With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Opera Browser for Android Adds AI-Powered Image Understanding Feature to the Aria AI Assistant
  2. YouTube Shorts Gets New Feature That Lets Creators Add Text, Filters to Thumbnails
  3. Human Immune System Might Have Evolved From the Ancient Microbe ‘Asgard’, Claims Study
  4. NASA's Advanced Composite Solar Sail System Successfully Deploys in Space
  5. SETI Uses Radio Frequencies to Look for Alien Life in More Than 1,000 Galaxies
  6. NASA Astronaut Reports Strange Noise Emanating from Boeing Starliner Spacecraft
  7. Red Magic Gaming Pad Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of September 5 Launch
  8. Dell XPS 13 9350 With Intel Lunar Lake Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Vivo X200 Design Leaked, Vivo X200 Pro Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, 6,000mAh Battery
  10. Instagram Rolls Out New Comments Feature for Stories With 24-Hour Visibility
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »