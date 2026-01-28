Technology News
English Edition

Kepler Data Reveals Earth-Size Exoplanet on the Edge of Its Star’s Habitable Zone

A cold Earth-sized planet candidate discovered near a Sun-like star challenges ideas of habitability.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 January 2026 14:40 IST
Kepler Data Reveals Earth-Size Exoplanet on the Edge of Its Star’s Habitable Zone

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Keith Miller

Artist's view of a frozen Earth-sized planet orbiting a dim Sun-like star.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Earth-sized planet candidate found using Kepler K2 data
  • Planet may be colder than Mars despite Earth-like orbit
  • Long orbit makes confirmation difficult but valuable
Advertisement

Scientists analyzing old data from NASA's Kepler Space Telescope have discovered an Earth-size exoplanet candidate that looks similar to our own planet, but could be much colder. The planet, named HD 137010 b, is a rocky world that is just slightly larger than Earth and circles a sun-like star located about 146 light years from us. Its orbit could be just a year long, so it is on the outer edge of this star's habitable zone. But early estimates hint that the planet could even be colder than Mars, leaving open the question of whether it is capable of hosting life-friendly conditions.

Kepler Data Suggests Planet Receives Far Less Heat Than Earth

According to a report published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the planet was detected during the K2 mission of Kepler from a single transit event, in which the planet transitted for a short time in front of its host star. The star is cooler and dimmer than the Sun, so that the planet gets less than a third of the light and heat our Earth receives.

This limited energy could leave surface temperatures near minus 90 degrees Fahrenheit, colder than Mars on average. Even so, scientists note that temperature estimates depend heavily on the planet's atmosphere, which remains unknown. A thick, carbon dioxide–rich atmosphere could trap heat and soften these harsh conditions.

Rare Orbit Makes Planet Hard to Confirm, but Scientists Remain Hopeful

That planet's still a candidate after only one observed transit, though, since earthlike orbits are difficult to pin down. NASA's TESS mission or Europe's CHEOPS satellite may eventually be able to confirm that.
Researchers say the planet may lie in a wider habitable zone and remains one of the most promising cold Earth-sized candidates, despite possibly being frozen.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Exoplanets, Kepler telescope, earth-like planets, Habitable Zone, Space Science, Astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung's Privacy Screen Feature to Curb Shoulder Surfing Unveiled After Multiple Leaks; Expected to Debut With Galaxy S26 Series
Google Is Making the Transition Between AI Overviews and AI Mode Easier

Related Stories

Kepler Data Reveals Earth-Size Exoplanet on the Edge of Its Star’s Habitable Zone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. UIDAI's New Aadhaar App Lets You Easily Update Mobile Number, Address
  2. Samsung Unveils Privacy Feature to Curb Shoulder Surfing After Many Leaks
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Pro'sÂ  Battery, Durability, Charging Details Revealed
  4. Samsung Exynos 2700 Spotted on Geekbench With 10-Core Setup
  5. Wobble Launches X and K Series TVs in India With These Features
  6. Apple Watch Hypertension Notifications Are Now Available in These Countries
  7. Here Are the Best Smartphones in India Under Rs. 50,000
  8. Ab Hoga Hisaab OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Secret Stories: Roslin To Stream Soon on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Plot, Cast
  10. Samsung Galaxy A57 Leaked Renders Give Us an Early Preview of Its Design
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Tests Nuclear Rocket Engine Designed for Faster Deep-Space Missions
  2. Hidden in Plain Sight: New Report Reveals Dozens of Nudify Apps in Major App Stores
  3. New Aadhaar App Full Version Launched in India, Introduces Easy Mobile Number Updation, and More
  4. Redmi Turbo 5 Chipset, Display and Other Key Features Confirmed Ahead of January 29 Launch
  5. GoBoult Tenet Launched in India With 13mm Dynamic Drivers, IPX5 Rating: Price, Features
  6. Highguard Hits Nearly 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam at Launch
  7. Kepler Data Reveals Earth-Size Exoplanet on the Edge of Its Star’s Habitable Zone
  8. Samsung Exynos 2700 Chip Spotted in Early Geekbench Result that Hints at 10-Core Setup
  9. Wobble X Series Launched in India With 80W Speakers and Google TV With Gemini, Wobble K Series Tags Along
  10. Apple Watch Hypertension Notifications Support Expanded to Seven New Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »