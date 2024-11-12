Technology News
English Edition
  NASA's Atmospheric Waves Experiment Captures Gravity Waves From Hurricane Helene in Florida

NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment Captures Gravity Waves From Hurricane Helene in Florida

NASA’s AWE captured gravity waves above Florida, triggered by Hurricane Helene, aiding space weather research.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 November 2024 21:50 IST
Photo Credit: Utah State University

The ISS's AWE instrument spotted atmospheric waves from Hurricane Helene.

Highlights
  • Hurricane Helene's gravity waves detected by NASA’s AWE instrument
  • Atmospheric gravity waves linked to Florida’s hurricane impact
  • NASA’s AWE reveals gravity wave effects on Earth’s upper atmosphere
On September 26, 2024, as Hurricane Helene battered Florida's Gulf Coast, it produced significant storm surges, impacting numerous communities across the region. During this extreme weather event, NASA's Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE), stationed aboard the International Space Station, observed gravity waves in the atmosphere approximately 55 miles above Earth's surface. This data, gathered as part of NASA's study on space weather, aims to shed light on how terrestrial weather impacts technological systems such as satellites and communication networks.

Observations from NASA's AWE Instrument

As the International Space Station crossed the southeastern United States, the AWE instrument recorded large concentric waves in the atmosphere, originating from the intense conditions stirred by Hurricane Helene. These gravity waves, which appear as artificially coloured bands in red, yellow, and blue, depicted changes in radiance within the Earth's mesosphere. The imagery, enhanced with colour to highlight infrared brightness variations caused by airglow, captured waves stretching westward from northern Florida.

Significance of Atmospheric Gravity Waves

According to Ludger Scherliess, Principal Investigator of NASA's AWE at Utah State University, the waves resemble the ripples produced when a pebble hits the surface of a pond. The instrument, launched in November 2023, was designed to identify these atmospheric disturbances, which include storms, hurricanes, and other violent weather events that cause gravity waves. The analysis of such atmospheric changes, produced during turbulent weather, provides essential insights into how terrestrial events influence conditions in space.

Research Implications for NASA

The gravity waves from Hurricane Helene are among the first images released to the public by the AWE mission. Through these observations, NASA seeks to understand how Earth's weather systems impact the upper atmosphere and space weather. The AWE instrument's ability to detect these disturbances contributes to ongoing research, enhancing NASA's efforts to assess the potential disruptions to Earth-orbiting systems.

 

Comments

Further reading: NASA, Hurricane Helene, Atmospheric Waves Experimen, Gravity Waves, Space Weather, Gulf Coast, Space Station
NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment Captures Gravity Waves From Hurricane Helene in Florida
