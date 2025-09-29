Technology News
English Edition

How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Live Action Movie Online?

How to Train Your Dragon is a fantasy adventure film that is set to release on OTT.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 September 2025 22:17 IST
How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Live Action Movie Online?

How to Train Your Dragon is a popular American fantasy adventure film loved by audiences of all ages

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • How To Train Your Dragon set for OTT release, bringing the fantasy
  • Viewers can soon watch the beloved animated film online from the comfort
  • Official release date and streaming platform details revealed
Advertisement

Written and directed by Dean DeBlois, How to Train Your Dragon is an American fantasy adventure film that is set to land on your digital screens. The movie revolves around the friendship of a Viking youth and a dragon who gets accidentally injured. Their friendship will go through challenges, and they aim to end the long-standing perception of the village as they see the dragons as monsters. This film is a perfect blend of action, comedy, adventure, and emotions.

When and Where to Watch How To Train Your Dragon

This movie will begin streaming from October 13, 2025, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. One can watch the movie in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Official Trailer and Plot of How To Train Your Dragon

Set in the background of the Viking village of Berk, the movie follows Hiccup (played by Mason Thames), a Viking Youth, who accidentally takes down a rare fury dragon named Toothless. However, things take a turn when he refuses to kill him and instead helps him heal his wounds. As the two bond together, an unusual friendship emerges. This friendship will now have to change the perceptions of the villagers and ultimately fight a battle against the dangerous crew of dragons surrounding the village.

Cast and Crew of How To Train Your Dragon

This movie features Mason Thames in the lead role, supported by Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, Gabriel Howell, and more. The music composition has been delivered by John Powell, while Will Pope is the cinematographer.

Reception of How To Train Your Dragon

This movie was theatrically released on June 13, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.8/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: How to Train Your Dragon, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Instagram Is Testing a Reels-First Layout on Mobile Apps in India
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on 65-Inch Smart TVs From Sony, TCL, Samsung and More

Related Stories

How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Live Action Movie Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  3. YouTube Premium Lite is Now Available in India at This Price
  4. Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 60,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival
  5. Five Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is The Biggest Deal of 2025
  6. Sony Finally Launches Its WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in India: See Price
  7. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  8. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, Stream
  9. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Mov
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys 28 Next-Generation Starlink V2 Mini Satellites
  2. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Live Action Movie Online?
  3. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Movie
  4. Twisted Metal Season 2 Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More
  5. Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout
  6. Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments
  7. CMF Headphone Pro Launched With Energy Slider, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to End on This Date: Here Are the Best Deals That You Can Grab Before They Vanish
  9. Hades 2 Crosses 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Version 1.0 Launch
  10. Canva AI Assistant Expanded to 16 New Languages Including Chinese, Hindi and Spanish
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »