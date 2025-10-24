Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Method to Break Down and Reuse Teflon Plastic

Researchers developed a green, solvent-free method to recycle Teflon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2025 16:50 IST
Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Method to Break Down and Reuse Teflon Plastic

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Scientists found a solvent-free method to recycle Teflon with sodium at room temperature

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New mechanochemical process recycles Teflon safely
  • Converts PTFE waste into reusable sodium fluoride
  • Avoids PFAS pollution and supports circular chemistry
Advertisement

Researchers have found a straightforward, environmentally-friendly method of degradation and reuse of Teflon (polytetrafluoroethylene, PTFE) a highly-durable plastic commonly found in non-stick cookware to electronics. This method consists of shaking waste Teflon with sodium metal at room temperature in the presence of no toxic solvents to break its strong carbon-fluorine bonds and form non-toxic carbon and sodium fluoride. The resulting sodium fluoride (toothpaste and water fluoridation) can then be re-used in other fluorine containing products.

A Greener Recycling Process

According to the published paper, it is recycle of PTFE by the new process, called mechanochemistry, which consists of simple grinding. A ball mill (a steel ball containing) is shaken at room temperature with sodium metal and Teflon sealed in. It is a mechanical process that breaks the carbon fluorine bonds of the plastic without any heating or solvents to produce carbon and sodium fluoride. The sodium fluoride has the potential of making new fluorine chemicals directly - such as components of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics.

Environmental and Industrial Impacts

The new recycling route avoids the by-products of conventional disposal. Burning or incinerating PTFE releases persistent pollutants known as PFAS “forever chemicals,” which remain in the environment for decades. By contrast, the mechanochemical method yields only stable sodium fluoride. Fluorine is used in about one-third of new medicines and many advanced materials, yet it is normally obtained via energy-intensive mining; recycling fluorine from Teflon waste could shrink industry's footprint and forms part of a circular economy for fluorine chemicals. Researchers say this simple and low-cost method could also be extended to other fluorinated wastes, further enhancing sustainability in fluorine chemistry.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Chemistry, Sustainability, Recycling, Green Technology, Environmental Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Netflix Wants to Use AI Across Its Entire From Platform to Content Production Pipeline
NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Review: Premium Endurance, Functional Limitations

Related Stories

Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Method to Break Down and Reuse Teflon Plastic
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Will Be Available in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Manage Storage Directly Within a Chat Window
  3. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Platform for Android Devices
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Might Launch With This Chipset
  5. OnePlus Ace 6 Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus Ace 6 Chipset, Camera Details Confirmed as Pre-Orders Open
  7. Oppo Reno 15 Key Features Leaked; Could Feature This Chipset, Camera
  8. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series, Redmi Projector 4 Pro Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Says Gaganyaan Mission Is 90 Percent Complete, Aiming for 2027 Launch
  2. Saturn’s Moon Titan Breaks One of Chemistry’s Oldest Rules, NASA Study Reveals
  3. Scientists Construct 5-Micron Engine Generating Effective Heat of 13 Million Degrees Celsius Without Burning
  4. Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Method to Break Down and Reuse Teflon Plastic
  5. Bethesda Announces Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Set for 2026
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Tipped to Feature Dimensity 8450 SoC, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
  7. US President Donald Trump Pardons Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao, Lifts Restrictions
  8. Starlink Reportedly Plans Nine Gateway Earth Stations Across India to Relay Internet Traffic
  9. Blackmail OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch G.V. Prakash Starrer Movie Online
  10. They Call Him OG Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Pawan Kalyan Starrer Action Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »