Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Discover New Seismic Clue to Predict Mount Etna Eruptions

Researchers at Italy’s INGV have discovered a new seismic indicator on Mount Etna that detects magma movement.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 October 2025 00:38 IST
Scientists Discover New Seismic Clue to Predict Mount Etna Eruptions

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

INGV scientists find new Etna seismic marker tracking magma for better eruption prediction

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • INGV finds new quake pattern tracking magma flow beneath Etna
  • Rising b-value signals magma ascent, falling values precede eruption
  • Method could enhance volcano forecasts from Sicily to global sites
Advertisement

The discovery of a new seismic indicator through scientific discoveries of Mount Etna, the most active volcano in Europe, is a clue that has the potential to revolutionize eruption prediction. Based on almost 20 years of data on earthquakes, scientists at the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) in Italy found a telltale change in the pattern of earthquakes that indicates the presence of magma in motion. The discovery, recently described in Communications Earth & Environment, can provide the residents with important early warnings during the next eruption of Etna.

Tracking Magma Movements with the b Value

According to the research, there is a statistical indicator known as the b-value that follows the proportion of small and large earthquakes below the volcano. As magma moves upwards, the crust becomes increasingly fractured, generating a spike in small quakes and an increasing b-value.

The ratio decreases exponentially as magma approaches the surface and usually within days of an eruption. Examining seismic records taken between 2005 and 2024, scientists at the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Italy established the presence of specific b-value changes as a result of magma transfer between deep (11 km), intermediate (3-7 km), and shallow (above sea level) magma storage areas under Etna.

From Sicily to the World's Volcanoes

This method was formulated at Etna, but might be useful in predicting other eruptions, anywhere serious seismic data are available. It can be used with satellite and gas monitoring to provide a more comprehensive interpretation of volcanic unrest.

Scientists warn that the system is not predictive, but probable, but it is a significant step towards dependable real-time alerts. To the millions of people who occupy the areas that are close to active volcanoes, that accuracy would one day save lives.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mount Etna, Volcano, Earthquakes, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Poco F8 Ultra Listing on NBTC Certification Website Hints at Imminent Launch
Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro and Poco Pad M1 Listed on TDRA Site, Could Launch Soon
Scientists Discover New Seismic Clue to Predict Mount Etna Eruptions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Battery Capacity, Charging Speed Teased Days Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics Launched: See Price
  3. OnePlus 15 India Launch Teased; Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. NASA and ESA Trace Mysterious Lunar Flashes to Meteors and Gas Leaks
  5. These Are the 5 Biggest OxygenOS 16 Features You Should Know About
  6. Redmi K90 Pro Max Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch on October 23
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Launching Today: Know Price, Features, and Specifications
  2. Smartwatch Breakthrough Brings GPS Accuracy Down to a Few Centimetres
  3. SpaceX Launches 10,000th Starlink Satellite, Sets New Annual Record
  4. Scientists Discover New Seismic Clue to Predict Mount Etna Eruptions
  5. NASA and ESA Trace Mysterious Lunar Flashes to Meteors and Gas Leaks
  6. Valsala Club Is Streaming Now: Know All About the Malayali Comedy-Drama Movie
  7. Ganoshotru OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Bengali Crime-Thriller Online
  8. Mr Shudai OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Punjabi Horror-Comedy
  9. SpaceX May Miss First Crewed Moon Landing as NASA Reopens Artemis Bid
  10. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-Powered Web Browser With Agentic Capabilities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »