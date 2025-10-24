Technology News
OnePlus 15 Microsite Confirms Availability via Amazon: Check Expected Price, Features

OnePlus 15 will launch soon in India, a dedicated page on the company’s website recently revealed.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 October 2025 11:09 IST
OnePlus 15 Microsite Confirms Availability via Amazon: Check Expected Price, Features

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 will carry a redesigned square triple-rear camera module

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 will pack a 7,300mAh battery
  • OnePlus 15 will feature a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The phone will also be available via the OnePlus India website
OnePlus 15 will also launch in India and other markets after it is introduced in China on October 27. While the company has confirmed various specifications of the Chinese variant, little is known about its Indian counterpart. A dedicated landing page for the handset was recently added to the OnePlus India website, suggesting that the company will announce “something special” on October 29. Now, a microsite for the OnePlus 15 is live on Amazon, revealing that it will be available in the country via the e-commerce platform. The Indian variant of the OnePlus 15 will be powered by this year's flagship Snapdragon chipset and features a triple-rear camera setup.

OnePlus 15 Price, Features (Expected)

A dedicated microsite on microsite confirms that the upcoming OnePlus 15 will be available in India via the platform. It also reveals that the Indian variant of the upcoming flagship handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and runs on OxygenOS 16, which is based on Android 16. Although the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to announce the exact launch date of the phone in India, the microsite suggests that the handset will be unveiled soon in the country.

oneplus 15 amazon microsite inline OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 will launch in India with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

 

This comes days after a dedicated landing page for the OnePlus 15 was added to the company's website in India. The microsite on the OnePlus India website suggests that the company will reveal “something special” on October 29, two days after the phone's debut in China on October 27. While little is known about the October 29 announcement, the company is rumoured to reveal the OnePlus 15's launch date in India on the same day.

Recently, a tipster revealed the price of the OnePlus 15 in the UK, claiming that its starting price could be lower than its predecessor's, the OnePlus 13. The variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage of the flagship phone could be priced at GBP 949 (about Rs. 1,11,000) in the UK, according to the leaker. Meanwhile, in India, the base variant of the OnePlus 15 will reportedly be priced between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 75,000.

OnePlus has revealed various technical specifications, features, and colourways of the soon-to-be-unveiled OnePlus 15. As mentioned above, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with a 7,300mAh Glacier Battery. The phone will also support 120W Super Flash Charge and 50W Wireless Flash Charge (translated from Chinese). The OnePlus 15 will sport a third-generation 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display, offering up to a 165Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the OnePlus 15 will carry a triple-rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel Sony main shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, offering 3.5x optical zoom capability.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15 India Launch, OnePlus 15 Price in India, OnePlus 15 specifications, OnePlus
Tinder Rolls Out Facial Verification Feature to Ensure Authentic Matches, Reduce Impersonation

