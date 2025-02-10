ISRO Successfully Conducts CE20 Cryogenic Engine Vacuum Test for LVM-3

A key milestone in India's space technology development has been reached with the successful vacuum ignition test of the CE20 cryogenic engine. Conducted on February 7 at the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, the test simulated real space conditions for engine restart. The CE20 engine, designed for the upper stage of the LVM-3 rocket, is a critical component of future ISRO missions, including the human spaceflight programme. The test focused on evaluating the ignition process under vacuum conditions, ensuring operational reliability in space.

Engine restart capabilities under evaluation

As reported by The Times Of India, according to ISRO, the vacuum test assessed the ignition of the engine's thrust chamber using a multi-element igniter while maintaining the required tank pressure for restart. The CE20 engine has been developed by ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) and has already demonstrated thrust levels ranging from 19 to 22 tonnes with a single-start capability. The latest trials are aimed at enabling multiple restarts, a feature that enhances mission flexibility.

Alternative turbopump initiation under consideration

ISRO is examining the possibility of using a bootstrap mode for turbopump initiation, replacing conventional stored gas systems. This approach, if successfully implemented, could improve engine restart efficiency. Previous ground-based trials of the CE20 engine have been completed, and this latest vacuum test marks another step toward full qualification for advanced missions.

Significance for the Gaganyaan mission

With the CE20 engine cleared for use in India's maiden human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, these tests are crucial to validating performance under real conditions. ISRO has emphasised that both the engine and testing facility performed as expected during the trial, reinforcing confidence in the system's reliability for upcoming space missions.