Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Signs of Alien Life Detected on Nearby Exoplanet Using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

Signs of Alien Life Detected on Nearby Exoplanet Using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

Scientists detect potential biosignatures on a nearby exoplanet, hinting at possible alien life for the first time.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 April 2025 15:21 IST
Signs of Alien Life Detected on Nearby Exoplanet Using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

Photo Credit: NASA/ ESA/ CSA/ Joseph Olmsted

A visually imagined depiction of the exoplanet K2-18b by an artist

Highlights
  • DMS, a possible biosignature, detected on exoplanet K2-18 b
  • Discovery made using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
  • K2-18 b lies in the habitable zone, 120 light-years away
Advertisement

Scientists discovered suitable biosignature gases for alien life on planet K2-18b. On K2-18b, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) noticed dimethyl sulfide (DMS), a chemical primarily produced by living creatures on Earth. Notably, the exoplanet is nine times the size of our planet and exists in the habitable zone of its planetary system. As exoplanets pass in front of their home stars, the team probes planetary atmospheres using JWST's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). Based on its size and other properties, astronomers think K2-18b is a "Hycean" world—that is, one with a large liquid-water ocean and a hydrogen-rich atmosphere.

Although the researchers estimate concentrations of more than 10 parts per million by volume on Earth, they are less than one part per billion. However, further research is required to confirm and expand on their findings.

NASA's Webb Telescope Finds Possible Life Signs on Exoplanet K2-18b

According to a new study, which was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, chemical proof of life on the far-off exoplanet K2-18b has come from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. Rare on other planets or moons, these signals, which point to the presence of dimethyl sulfide and dimethyl disulfide, are found in marine plants and bacteria on Earth.

Because K2-18b boasts a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and a planet-wide ocean, researchers classify it as a "hycean world." Methane and carbon dioxide, found in the planet's atmosphere in 2023, were the first carbon-based compounds found in the habitable zone of an exoplanet. Though the levels had minimal statistical significance, the researchers also found likely DMS signals, therefore confounding DMS diagnosis. The results underline the possibilities of life on exoplanets.

JWST Data Hints at High Sulfur Levels on Exoplanet, Life or Not

MIRI observations from the JWST expose features in planetary atmospheres that point to DMS or DMDS helping to explain them. Scientists estimate that atmospheric DMS and DMDS levels could be substantially greater than on Earth, that is, above 10 parts per million. Differentiating DMS from DMDS requires more data. Scientists want to investigate undiscovered chemical processes involving no living entities able to generate DMS and DMDS from nothing.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, James Webb Space Telescope, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Grok Gets New Memory Feature to Offer Personalised Replies Based on Past Chats

Related Stories

Signs of Alien Life Detected on Nearby Exoplanet Using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Rear Camera Details Revealed in New Teasers
  2. Latest OTT Releases: When and What to Watch this Weekend
  3. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Arrive on This Date in India
  4. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Price in India Announced
  6. Asus Refreshes TUF Gaming A14 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU
  7. Itel A95 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  8. JWST Might Have Revealed New Signs of Alien Life on Nearby Exoplanet
  9. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  10. Grok Can Now Recall Past Chats to Offer More Personalised Responses
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 18 Price Hike Likely Due to 'Significant' Cost Increase From Adopting TSMC's 2nm Process, Tipster Claims
  2. Signs of Alien Life Detected on Nearby Exoplanet Using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
  3. Grok Gets New Memory Feature to Offer Personalised Replies Based on Past Chats
  4. Moto G86 Design Renders Leak Online; Likely to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit
  5. Oppo A5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Offer 5,800mAh Battery, IP69 Rating
  6. Google Pixel 9a Is Now Eligible for Android 16 Beta Programme
  7. NASA Curiosity Rover Potentially Deciphers Mars’ Missing Carbonate Mystery
  8. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Camera Details Teased; to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  9. Mario Kart World Direct Details New Courses, Characters and More
  10. Amazon's Vega TV OS Expected to Debut on First Streaming Device in 2025: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »