After making a sensation throughout the box office, Vash Level 2 has finally made its way to the digital screens. Written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, Vash Level 2 is a sequel to Vash (2023) and centers around Aarya, who was saved 12 years ago from a dark force by Atharva, her father. However, as the unusual events begin to surface around school girls, Atharva must save them all once again. The sequences of the movie are intense and nerve-wrenching.

When and Where to Watch Vash Level 2

The film is currently streaming on Netflix in Hindi and Gujarati languages. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vash Level 2

The film revolves around Atharva (played by Hitu Kanodia), who believes that he has saved his daughter Aarya from Pratap, a dark magician. However, things take a horrifying turn when he learns that the sinister force is back when school girls begin to mysteriously behave and lead themselves to their deaths. This time, Pratap's brother, Rajnath (played by Hiten Kumar), a sinister force, will return to embrace the legacy of his brother by hypnotizing the girls. Atharva must fight back once again to save them all and defeat the evil.

Cast and Crew of Vash Level 2

This horror-drama movie stars Janki Bodiwala and Hitu Kanodia in the lead roles, supported by Hiten Kumar, Monal Gajjar, Chetan Daiya, Prem Gadhavi, and more. The cinematography has been done by Haresh Bhanushali and Prashant Gohel, while the editor of Vash Level 2 is Shivam Bhatt.

Reception of Vash Level 2

The movie was theatrically released on August 27th, 2025, where it made a remarkable collection at the box office. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.9/10.