Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked; Reno 15 Mini Also Expected to Debut

Oppo Reno 15 series is said to comprise three models, and enthusiasts might not have to wait for long before the phones are launched in the country.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 November 2025 15:38 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15 Pro could succeed the Reno 14 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 is expected to sport a 6.59-inch flat display
  • Oppo Reno 15 Mini might get a 6.32-inch screen
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Oppo Reno 15 series will be launched in India in the coming weeks, according to a report. The specifications, features, and pricing of the smartphones are still under wraps. However, past reports suggest that the entire series will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and will feature three rear cameras. The most expensive model in the series, the purported Reno 15 Pro, is expected to sport a 6.78-inch display, and will arrive as the successor to the Reno 14 Pro. Meanwhile, the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Mini might feature 6.59-inch and 6.32-inch screens, respectively.

Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

91Mobiles has collaborated with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore to leak the launch timeline and other details about the Oppo Reno 15 lineup. The Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Mini, will reportedly launch in India in December. The Chinese smartphone maker was previously expected to launch these handsets with the names Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Max, where the standard model was said to be a compact model.

Coming to their specifications, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini will reportedly be equipped with 6.78-inch and 6.32-inch 1.5K flat displays, respectively. Additionally, the Oppo Reno 15 is said to feature a 6.59-inch screen. They might also sport a metal frame. The lineup could have IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The upcoming Oppo Reno 15 series could be equipped with a Dimensity 8450 SoC. Previous reports suggested that the Oppo Reno 15 Pro, which was earlier expected to launch as the Reno 15 Pro Max, would ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and a 6,500mAh battery. The Reno 15 Pro was expected to support 50W wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the camera specifications of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini recently surfaced online. Both handsets might offer triple rear camera units with 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP5 primary cameras, 50-megapixel ultrawide cameras, and 50-megapixel periscope cameras. They might also sport 50-megapixel selfie cameras on the front.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
India Is Shaping a Global Framework for Ethical and Human-Centric AI: PM Modi
Arc Raiders Hits Over 300,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Launch

Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
