Apple’s iOS 26.1 Launch Expected This Week Followed By iOS 26.2 Beta Rollout: Report

iOS 26.2 will reportedly focus mainly on refinements rather than major new features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 November 2025 10:47 IST
Apple's iOS 26.1 Launch Expected This Week Followed By iOS 26.2 Beta Rollout: Report

iOS 26 was initially rolled out in September for eligible iPhone models

Highlights
  • iOS 26.2 beta may launch with iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS betas
  • It will include US passport support in Apple Wallet and RCS encryption
  • The iOS 26.2 is expected to roll out publicly in December
Apple's iOS 26.1 update could launch on Monday, followed by the first iOS 26.2 beta a day later, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. The iOS 26.1 update adds a new Tinted toggle for Liquid Glass to improve readability, while remaining a small update overall. The initial iOS 26.2 beta may not bring major features, but more could be added later. Announced at WWDC 2025, iOS 26 was initially rolled out in September this year to eligible iPhone users.

iOS 26.2 Beta Release Schedule (Expected)

In Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, the journalist writes that Apple's iOS 26.2 update, may enter its beta testing phase as early as Tuesday. This release is expected to follow closely after the public rollout of iOS 26.1, which is reportedly scheduled for Monday. Gurman says that, unless there are any last-minute setbacks, iOS 26.1 should reach users at the start of the week. 

The journalist adds that the developer beta of iOS 26.2 will likely arrive alongside early beta versions of iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS. The initial build may primarily deliver performance optimisations and background improvements rather than significant new features.

Notably, the iOS 26.1 update adds a new "tinted" option to the Liquid Glass feature, enhancing text clarity and overall readability, though it slightly tones down the visual flair. Apple often introduces larger enhancements in later beta cycles, as demonstrated by the tinted toggle in iOS 26.1, which appeared only in its fourth beta. If this pattern continues, early versions of iOS 26.2 may focus on stability, with subsequent updates gradually adding more substantial upgrades.

iOS 26.2 is expected to focus mainly on refinements rather than major new features, with Apple likely to include small but useful improvements across the system. The company has already confirmed that US passport support in Apple Wallet will arrive before the end of the year. Another notable addition could be end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging, a long-awaited feature Apple previously promised to introduce in an upcoming update.

iOS 26.2 is expected to roll out to users on the stable update channel in December after a few weeks of beta testing, bringing smoother performance, bug fixes, and minor improvements to eligible smartphones.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
