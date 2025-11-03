Written and directed by Keethiswaran, Dude is a Tamil drama movie that is soon releasing on the OTT platform. The movie revolves around childhood friends Agan and Kural, whose friendship sparks romance after Agan's breakup. However, as they navigate their relationship, they are confronted by challenges. The movie further escalates with Agan's self-discovery and how his “dude” aura transforms into a mature version. The film is packed with romance, drama, and emotion. Likewise, the sequences are light-hearted for the viewers.

When and Where to Watch Dude

The film will begin streaming from November 14, 2025, only on Netflix, in multiple languages. The movie will be available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dude

Dude follows Agan (portrayed by Pradeep Ranganathan), who is dealing with a breakup with his ex-girlfriend. However, he soon realizes his relationship with Kural (played by Mamitha Baiju), his childhood friend, is evolving and taking a romantic turn. As the relationship escalates, the duo is confronted by on-off togetherness and recurring conflicts, leading to a betrayal. That's when Agan makes an impulsive decision to realize his actions that caused a rift with his lover and family. The film then revolves around his journey of transformation to becoming a mature self and discovering his worth.

Cast and Crew of Dude

The film features Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, supported by R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Sai Abhyankkar, while Niketh Bommi has done the cinematography.

Reception of Dude

The film was theatrically released on Oct. 17th, 2025, where it received an outstanding response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.0/10.