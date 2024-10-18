Technology News
NASA's Study Suggests Life Could Thrive Beneath Ice in Mars

A new NASA study explores the potential for microbial life beneath Mars’ ice.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 October 2024 17:00 IST
NASA's Study Suggests Life Could Thrive Beneath Ice in Mars

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Mars features two primary types of ice: frozen water and frozen carbon dioxide

Highlights
  • NASA researchers propose life might exist beneath Martian ice
  • Computer modelling shows potential for photosynthesis in ice pools
  • Study opens new possibilities for exploring Mars’ icy regions
NASA's latest study has sparked interest in the potential for microbial life beneath the icy surface of Mars. Although direct evidence of life on the Red Planet remains elusive, researchers suggest that meltwater trapped beneath layers of frozen water could create a suitable environment for microbial existence. Their findings, stem from sophisticated computer modelling that highlights how sunlight might penetrate water ice to enable photosynthesis in shallow meltwater pools.

Understanding Martian Ice

Mars features two primary types of ice: frozen water and frozen carbon dioxide. This study focuses on water ice, formed from ancient snow that accumulated dust during previous ice ages on the planet. As the dust particles absorb sunlight, they can raise temperatures within the ice, leading to melting beneath the surface. This process is significant because while the thin Martian atmosphere typically causes water ice to sublimate directly into gas, conditions beneath the ice layer could facilitate melting.

Analogies with Earth

Research on Earth shows that dust particles can create cryoconite holes—small water pockets within ice that provide habitats for microorganisms. Phil Christensen, a co-author and professor at Arizona State University, explains that this phenomenon allows sunlight to warm the ice from within, creating a nurturing environment for simple life forms. His earlier studies have laid the groundwork for this new paper by demonstrating that liquid water can exist within Martian ice under certain conditions.

Exploring Martian Conditions

The current research suggests that these shallow subsurface pools, potentially located in Mars' tropics (between 30 and 60 degrees latitude), could shield microbes from harmful radiation while preventing evaporation. This habitat could support a variety of life forms, including algae and cyanobacteria. Lead author Aditya Khuller from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory plans to conduct laboratory experiments to replicate Martian dusty ice, which will help refine the search for potential life in the cosmos.

 

Comments

Further reading: Mars, NASA, microbial life, ice, space exploration
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
NASA's Study Suggests Life Could Thrive Beneath Ice in Mars
