Taurid Meteor Stream Unlikely to Contain Dangerous Asteroids, New Study Suggests

New research finds fewer large asteroids in Taurid Meteoroid Complex, reducing the risk of Earth-threatening impacts.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 October 2024 15:43 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/JHUPL/Carnegie Institution of Washington/SwRI

Comet 2P/Encke, imaged close to Mercury in 2013 by NASA's MESSENGER spacecraft

Highlights
  • Taurid swarm contains fewer large asteroids
  • Research eases fears of civilisation-ending impacts
  • Asteroid impact risk remains but reduced significantly
The Taurid Meteoroid Complex, once feared for possibly hiding large, civilisation-destroying asteroids, has been found to be less threatening than originally believed. Quanzhi Ye, an astronomer at the University of Maryland, and his team conducted an extensive survey using the Zwicky Transient Facility at California's Palomar Observatory. Their findings suggest the risk of being struck by a large asteroid within this debris stream is significantly lower than previously thought. Ye emphasised this is promising news for planetary defence, as initial concerns were higher.

What is the Taurid Meteoroid Complex?

The Taurid Complex is a vast stream of dust, rocks, comets, and asteroids left behind by Comet 2P/Encke, a short-period comet that completes its orbit around the sun every 3.3 years. This debris field is responsible for meteor showers, particularly the Southern Taurids on November 5 and the Northern Taurids on November 12. Although most particles in these showers are small, there were fears that larger, undiscovered objects could pose a serious threat.

Reduced Threat of Large Asteroids

Ye's team, however, concluded that only around nine to 14 kilometre-sized objects exist within the Taurid Complex. These findings challenge previous concerns that the stream could hide objects capable of causing global destruction. The origin of the Taurid Complex remains debated, with studies indicating a possible break-up of a larger comet thousands of years ago.

Conclusion: Taurid Complex and Planetary Defence

Although Ye's findings are reassuring, he urges that vigilance is still necessary. While this particular debris stream may not harbour major threats, the risk of asteroid impacts remains a valid concern for Earth. Nonetheless, for now, the Taurid Complex doesn't seem to hold any hidden dangers, and any objects present are on well-tracked orbits that do not currently threaten our planet.

 

Further reading: Taurid Meteoroid Stream, planetary defence, asteroids, Astronomy
