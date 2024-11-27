Technology News
New Chemical Models Might Reveal Whether Icy Moons of Saturn and Jupiter Contain Life

Scientists are refining chemical models to understand life-supporting conditions on moons like Enceladus.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 November 2024 14:01 IST
New Chemical Models Might Reveal Whether Icy Moons of Saturn and Jupiter Contain Life

Photo Credit: ESA Science Office

Models are being refined to assess if Enceladus and Europa can support life

Highlights
  • Researchers enhance chemical models for studying icy moons like Enceladus
  • Focus on organic compounds and extreme conditions on ocean worlds
  • Findings may guide future space missions searching for microbial life
Efforts to uncover life on icy moons within our solar system have been bolstered by advancements in chemical modelling, according to recent reports. These models are being refined to better assess whether environments like Saturn's moon, Enceladus or Jupiter's moon Europa could support microbial life. Researchers aim to simulate the extreme conditions found on these celestial bodies to determine their potential habitability.

Development of Advanced Modelling Tools

As outlined in the press release by Southwest Research Institute, Charity Phillips-Lander, Senior Research Scientist at Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), has emphasised the importance of accounting for organic compounds in such studies. Existing geochemical modelling tools often lack the capability to incorporate organics under the unique conditions of icy ocean worlds. Speaking to Space.com, Phillips-Lander stated that the question of habitability is about constraining the environmental factors that make it more likely to be friendly to life versus inhospitable.

Phillips-Lander and colleague Florent Bocher have developed custom software to simulate the formation and behaviour of organic-doped ice pores—microscopic structures formed under freezing and thawing conditions.

These phenomena, observed in laboratory analogues, are being used to replicate environments found on moons like Enceladus. The software's ability to predict the interactions of organic compounds with ice under extreme temperatures and pressures provides key insights into potential microbial habitats.

According to the report, the team is focused on refining the tool to accurately model the chemical processes occurring in subsurface oceans beneath thick ice crusts. Enceladus is of particular interest due to its suspected water-rich environment and active plumes, which could indicate the presence of organic molecules.

Implications for Future Missions

The researchers have indicated that the refined models could serve as very important tools for interpreting data from future missions targeting icy moons. Phillips-Lander explained that the project aims to fill gaps in current datasets, enabling more accurate laboratory simulations and aiding in the identification of potential biosignatures.

Reports suggest that these efforts are expected to contribute significantly to understanding the habitability of icy worlds and support ongoing explorations of potential extraterrestrial life.

 

