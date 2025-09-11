Technology News
New Black Hole Merger Gives Clearest Test of Einstein’s Relativity

LIGO’s GW250114 confirms Einstein, Hawking, and Kerr’s black hole predictions with the loudest gravitational-wave signal ever recorded.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 September 2025 20:15 IST
Photo Credit: Aurore Simonnet (SSU/EdEon)/LVK/URI

Black holes collide in GW250114, creating gravitational waves first detected by LIGO

Highlights
  • Loudest black hole merger confirms relativity and horizon theorem
  • Supports Roy Kerr’s spinning black hole model from 1963
  • Hints at bridges between relativity and quantum physics
LIGO, marking ten years since its first detection, has recorded a new gravitational wave event that confirms predictions made by Einstein, Hawking and Roy Kerr. The event, named GW250114, is the loudest gravitational-wave signal observed to date. Scientists describe the merger of two 32-solar-mass black holes as the clearest view yet of black hole physics. Researchers say these findings not only support general relativity but also hint at clues towards a quantum theory of gravity. The analysis was reported in Physical Review Letters on 10 September 2025.

Confirming black hole theories

According to the study, the GW250114 signal was clear, like a whisper becoming a shout, enabling unprecedented tests of black hole physics. Hawking's prediction that a merged black hole's horizon area can only grow was confirmed: the two 32-solar-mass holes had about 93,000 square miles of combined horizon area, and the remnant hole's horizon expanded to about 154,000 square miles.

The data also support Kerr's 1963 model that a spinning black hole is described by just its mass and spin. By isolating the merger's ringdown “tones,” researchers confirmed the new black hole followed this simple model.

Implications for science

This milestone marks the maturing of gravitational-wave astronomy. Patricia Schmidt notes that the three times louder signal is paving the path for precision astronomy with gravitational waves. LIGO's detectors can now measure ripples far tinier than a proton, something even Einstein thought impossible.

The results indicate a deeper connection between general relativity and quantum physics. Future upgrades should sharpen these tests and open a new window on the universe. As one researcher puts it, black hole science was once pure mathematical speculation, now we are actually seeing these amazing processes in action.

 

Comments

Further reading: LIGO, Einstein, black hole, space, science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
