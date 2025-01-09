Technology News
Vivo X200 Ultra Design Spotted on Chinese Certification Site, Revealing Familiar Design

The leaked images appear to obscure the phone’s rear camera setup

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2025 14:39 IST
The Vivo X100 Ultra (pictured) never made it to India

  • Vivo has launched its X200 and X200 Pro in India
  • The Vivo X200 Ultra model is said to be a China exclusive
  • Only the hardware specifications of the smartphone have leaked out so far
After numerous rumours and leaks, there's finally evidence that Vivo is planning to launch an Ultra model , which is expected to be the top-of-the-line model in the Vivo X200 series. The company recently launched its Vivo X200 and X200 Pro both in China and in India. Post this, leaks about a Vivo X200 UItra model showed up, as the company launched its X100 Ultra last year. After some waiting, a Chinese certification site has published images of the upcoming phone, revealing its overall design from various angles but concealing a few important bits.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to be the top-end offering from the brand, but a CNMO report claims that it will not be launched globally. Chinese certification website TENAA published a few images of the smartphone. The Vivo X200 Ultra appears to have a familiar design that has many elements that are similar to the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro models. Since the camera is the focus of the X series, its camera module takes centre stage with a massive camera bump on the rear, taking up a substantial part of the rear panel.

We can also expect the smartphone to be a bit chunky, given that it appears quite thick in these images. While the display appears flat, its protective glass gets the micro-curved edges, which also made it to the X200 Pro. The Vivo X200 Ultra, unlike the X100 Ultra, has flat sides that appear to be made out of polished metal.

vivo x200 ultra tenaa cnmo gadgets 360 VivoX200Ultra Vivo

The Vivo X200 Ultra has a large camera cutout at the back
Photo Credit: CNMO

 

Despite revealing the phone's overall design, the images still manage to hide its camera layout. A previous report revealed a render of the phone with three cameras in a triangular layout, but these seem to be well hidden in the new images. The LED flash is located outside the camera island.

Apart from the bold ‘Vivo' logo placement at the bottom, it's easy to spot the ‘ZEISS' logo in the camera module, hinting at the Vivo's continued collaboration with the German brand.

According to a previous report, this oversized camera module is claimed to have a triple camera layout with a 200-megapixel camera sensor. The phone will have a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. The periscope telephoto camera could use a Samsung-made ISOCELL HP9 sensor.

The Vivo X200 Ultra, unlike the MediaTek-powered X200 Pro, is said to offer a 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC that will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery. The phone is tipped to go official in the month of April, but only in China, as per a recent report by GizmoChina.

 

Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Vivo, Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra Design, Vivo X200 Ultra Cameras, Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications, Vivo X200 Ultra Launch
Thailand Reportedly Plans to Test Cryptocurrency Payment Options for Tourists

