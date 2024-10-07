Rwanda is currently facing its first outbreak of the Marburg virus, a highly infectious pathogen related to Ebola. Since its discovery in September, the virus has led to the deaths of 11 people. Rwanda's Health Minister, Sabin Nsanzimana, confirmed that efforts to contain the outbreak include clinical trials of experimental vaccines and treatments. The Marburg virus is known to cause haemorrhagic fever, with symptoms often appearing two to 21 days after infection. Fatal cases generally involve internal bleeding, which can occur within five to seven days of the onset of symptoms.

What is the Marburg Virus?

Marburg virus, part of the Filoviridae family, shares similarities with Ebola but is often regarded as more severe. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that fatality rates can range between 24% and 88%. This virus was first identified in 1967 in Marburg, Germany, and simultaneously in Belgrade, Serbia. The disease is primarily transmitted by fruit bats, particularly those found in caves or mines. However, once a human contracts the virus, it spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids.

Current Situation in Rwanda

Rwanda's Ministry of Health has confirmed 36 cases, with 25 individuals in isolation. The outbreak has disproportionately affected healthcare workers, with 70% of cases occurring in two facilities. Experts, like global health professor Amira Roess from George Mason University, attribute this to insufficient infection control measures in under-resourced settings. Rwanda is also closely monitoring 300 people who have come into contact with infected individuals.

Global Response and Risk

Although the WHO considers the risk in Rwanda to be very high, the global threat remains low. The virus has not been detected outside the country during this outbreak, despite concerns when two passengers in Germany feared they might have been exposed. The situation remains under control, and authorities in Germany confirmed that the passengers tested negative for Marburg.

Preventing the Spread

To prevent infection, experts advise practising good hygiene and avoiding direct contact with infected individuals. While there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment for Marburg, research is advancing. Clinical trials are being conducted in Rwanda, with vaccine candidates from institutions like the Sabin Vaccine Institute and Oxford University under development.

Roess stressed the need for global cooperation to fund prevention efforts, warning that if not taken seriously, the virus could spread beyond Rwanda.