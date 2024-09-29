Technology News
NASA BioSentinel Investigates Space Radiation During Major Geomagnetic Storm on Earth

NASA's BioSentinel gathers important information about solar radiation while Earth witnesses stunning auroras.

Updated: 29 September 2024 11:01 IST
NASA BioSentinel Investigates Space Radiation During Major Geomagnetic Storm on Earth

Photo Credit: NASA/Daniel Rutter

BioSentinel, over 13 million miles from Earth, will study deep space radiation until Nov. 2024.

Highlights
  • BioSentinel collects vital data on solar radiation
  • Auroras illuminate Earth during a geomagnetic storm
  • Insights from BioSentinel are crucial for future space missions
In May 2024, a remarkable geomagnetic storm, also known as solar storm, impacted Earth, resulting in vibrant auroras that captivated observers worldwide. These stunning natural displays occur when eruptions of solar plasma, known as coronal mass ejections, collide with Earth's magnetic field. While these events are a visual delight, they also raise significant questions about the impact of solar radiation on humans travelling beyond Earth's atmosphere.

Exploring Radiation Risks in Space

During this geomagnetic event, NASA's BioSentinel spacecraft took the opportunity to gather crucial data on solar radiation. This research is vital as NASA  gears up for future missions to the Moon and Mars. As noted by Sergio Santa Maria, who leads the BioSentinel project at NASA's Ames Research Center, the timing coincided with a solar maximum, which allowed for an in-depth examination of the radiation environment in space.

BioSentinel's Unique Mission

BioSentinel, a compact satellite roughly the size of a cereal box, is situated over 30 million miles from Earth in a solar orbit. Unlike life on Earth, which is shielded by the planet's magnetic field, BioSentinel had to endure the full effects of the solar storm. Initial data suggest that although the storm was considerable, it was only associated with a moderate increase in solar radiation, indicating that the immediate threats to life may not be as severe as previously anticipated.

Adaptation of Scientific Goals

Originally intended to study yeast in space, BioSentinel has shifted its focus to understanding the broader implications of deep space conditions. The spacecraft's biosensor instruments continue to provide valuable insights into the radiation environment in space. Santa Maria pointed out that despite the completion of the biological aspect of the mission, BioSentinel still holds significant scientific relevance, demonstrating its capability for future long-duration missions.

Conclusion: The Importance of Ongoing Research

The spectacular auroras that light up the night sky serve as a reminder of the unseen forces governing our solar system. As NASA and its collaborators seek to deepen their understanding of space environments, the data collected by missions like BioSentinel is essential. This research not only enhances our knowledge of solar radiation but also informs the safety and success of future human explorations beyond Earth.

 

Comments

NASA, Geomagnetic Storm, solar storm, sun, space, science
