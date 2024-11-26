NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft, launched on October 14, 2024, is now moving at 35 kilometres per second and has travelled more than 13 million miles from Earth as reported by NASA. Designed for an ambitious mission to study Jupiter's icy moon, Europa, the spacecraft is expected to arrive in the Jupiter system in 2030. Following its arrival, the mission will embark on a series of 49 close flybys of Europa to gather data on the moon's subsurface ocean and assess its potential to support life.

Spacecraft's Instruments Undergo Deployment and Testing

After its deployment from a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, the Europa Clipper's vast solar arrays—each stretching the length of a basketball court—were successfully extended, NASA revealed. The magnetometer boom, a 28-foot (8.5-metre) component designed to measure Europa's magnetic field, was also deployed. This will help scientists examine the depth and salinity of the ocean thought to lie beneath Europa's icy shell.

Subsequent stages included the deployment of several radar antennas, which will aid in examining Europa's ice layer. According to Jordan Evans, the Europa Clipper project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California, the successful deployment of these instruments provides valuable data on the spacecraft's operational behaviour.

Upcoming Mars Flyby for Gravity Assist

As per the report, a significant phase of the mission is planned for March 1, 2025, when Europa Clipper will use Mars for a gravity assist manoeuvre. The spacecraft will pass by Mars, gaining speed and adjusting its trajectory towards Jupiter. During this flyby, a test operation involving the thermal imager will capture multicoloured images of Mars, while the radar instrument will gather data, ensuring functionality as intended.

Next Steps and Earth Flyby

Another gravity assist with Earth is scheduled for December 2026, further boosting Europa Clipper's speed as it heads toward Jupiter. The magnetometer will also be recalibrated during this Earth flyby by measuring Earth's magnetic field.

Europa Clipper's Science Goals

Europa Clipper is equipped with a suite of instruments for studying Europa's icy surface and hidden ocean. The primary mission objectives are to investigate the ice thickness, determine its composition, and characterise the moon's geology, offering insights into Europa's potential as a habitable world.

Managed by JPL and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Europa Clipper is among NASA's most ambitious planetary missions, overseen by NASA's Science Mission Directorate and the Planetary Missions Program Office at Marshall Space Flight Center.