The universe, although appearing static, is always evolving. The NASA Roman Space Telescope, set to launch in 2027, will give scientists a better understanding of this dynamic universe by observing distant galaxies. One of the main focuses of the mission is to study galactic fossils, remnants of ancient stars that hold clues to galaxy formation. The telescope's wide field of view and high-resolution imaging will allow astronomers to investigate the history of many more galaxies than ever before, advancing our knowledge of the cosmos.

Exploring Galactic Fossils

The Roman Infrared Nearby Galaxy Survey (RINGS) aims to examine these galactic fossils, which are groups of ancient stars that reveal information about how galaxies evolve, according to a Science Daily report. Dr. Robyn Sanderson, deputy principal investigator of RINGS at the University of Pennsylvania, compares this process to an excavation, where scientists piece together clues to understand how galaxies were formed. The telescope's capabilities will allow researchers to uncover the history of galaxies through these star remnants.

Dark Matter Investigations

Another goal of the Roman Space Telescope is to explore dark matter, an invisible substance that makes up most of the mass in the universe. Ultra-faint dwarf galaxies, which are dominated by dark matter, will be studied to test different dark matter theories.

Dr. Raja GuhaThakurta of the University of California, Santa Cruz, notes that these galaxies are ideal for this type of research due to their lack of star formation.

Expanding Galactic Studies

Dr. Ben Williams, principal investigator of RINGS at the University of Washington, explained how the Roman telescope will be able to observe stellar halos in hundreds of galaxies, something current telescopes have only achieved in the Milky Way and Andromeda, as per the report. This will provide critical insights into galactic formation and dark matter distribution.