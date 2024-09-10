Technology News
NASA Roman Space Telescope to Investigate Galactic Fossils and Dark Matter in 2027

The Roman Space Telescope will study ancient galaxies, focusing on dark matter and galactic formation history.

Updated: 10 September 2024
NASA Roman Space Telescope to Investigate Galactic Fossils and Dark Matter in 2027

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Another goal of the Roman Space Telescope is to explore dark matter

Highlights
  • NASA's Roman Space Telescope will study ancient galaxies
  • Roman will help scientists understand dark matter in ultra-faint galaxies
  • Launching in 2027, Roman will study galactic fossils and dark matter
The universe, although appearing static, is always evolving. The NASA Roman Space Telescope, set to launch in 2027, will give scientists a better understanding of this dynamic universe by observing distant galaxies. One of the main focuses of the mission is to study galactic fossils, remnants of ancient stars that hold clues to galaxy formation. The telescope's wide field of view and high-resolution imaging will allow astronomers to investigate the history of many more galaxies than ever before, advancing our knowledge of the cosmos.

Exploring Galactic Fossils

The Roman Infrared Nearby Galaxy Survey (RINGS) aims to examine these galactic fossils, which are groups of ancient stars that reveal information about how galaxies evolve, according to a Science Daily report. Dr. Robyn Sanderson, deputy principal investigator of RINGS at the University of Pennsylvania, compares this process to an excavation, where scientists piece together clues to understand how galaxies were formed. The telescope's capabilities will allow researchers to uncover the history of galaxies through these star remnants.

Dark Matter Investigations

Another goal of the Roman Space Telescope is to explore dark matter, an invisible substance that makes up most of the mass in the universe. Ultra-faint dwarf galaxies, which are dominated by dark matter, will be studied to test different dark matter theories.

Dr. Raja GuhaThakurta of the University of California, Santa Cruz, notes that these galaxies are ideal for this type of research due to their lack of star formation.

Expanding Galactic Studies

Dr. Ben Williams, principal investigator of RINGS at the University of Washington, explained how the Roman telescope will be able to observe stellar halos in hundreds of galaxies, something current telescopes have only achieved in the Milky Way and Andromeda, as per the report. This will provide critical insights into galactic formation and dark matter distribution.

 

Further reading: NASA, Roman space telescope, Astronomy, Space, Science
NASA Roman Space Telescope to Investigate Galactic Fossils and Dark Matter in 2027
