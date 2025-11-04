Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y500 Pro Launch Date, Key Features Announced; Listed on Geekbench With Dimensity 7400 SoC

Vivo Y500 Pro Launch Date, Key Features Announced; Listed on Geekbench With Dimensity 7400 SoC

Vivo Y500 Pro is confirmed to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 November 2025 12:41 IST
Vivo Y500 Pro Launch Date, Key Features Announced; Listed on Geekbench With Dimensity 7400 SoC

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y500 Pro will sport a centred, circular rear camera module

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo Y500 Pro will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery
  • It will be the first non-flagship Vivo phone to ship with OriginOS 6
  • Vivo Y500 Pro will have IP68, IP69 dust and water resistance ratings
Advertisement

Vivo Y500 Pro will launch in China next week, and the company has teased the design of the upcoming handset while confirming some of its key specifications and features. It is expected to join the Vivo Y500, which was launched in China in September, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. A new Vivo handset, expected to be the Vivo Y500 Pro, has now reportedly been spotted on Geekbench, with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip. 

Vivo Y500 Pro Launch: All We Know

A Weibo post from the company confirms that the Vivo Y500 Pro will launch in China on November 10 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The official poster reveals a slightly raised, centred, circular rear camera module. It appears in a golden shade with a marbled pattern. vivo y500 pro vivo inline y500 pro

The Vivo Y500 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. Vivo claims the phone can deliver 120fps HD gameplay in MOBA titles. It will run Android 16 with OriginOS 6, becoming the first non-flagship Vivo phone to launch with the new software interface.

For imaging, the handset will sport a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Powering the Vivo Y500 Pro is a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The handset is also said to come with IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and feature an anti-glare glass back with a satin finish, according to the company.

Vivo Y500 Pro Geekbench Listing

The Vivo Y500 Pro has also appeared on Geekbench, revealing key hardware details, according to an X (formerly Twitter) post by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). Gadgets 360 could not independently confirm the listing of the alleged smartphone on the benchmarking platform. 

Listed under the model number Vivo V2516A, the smartphone, said to be the Vivo Y500 Pro, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The octa core processor includes two clusters, with four cores clocked at 2.00GHz and four cores at 2.60GHz. 

On Geekbench, the Vivo Y500 Pro achieved scores of 1,059 in the single core test and 3,006 in the multi core test. The handset is expected to support 12GB of RAM. It is already confirmed to run Android 16, along with OriginOS 6.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y500 Pro, Vivo Y500 Pro Launch, Vivo Y500 Pro Features, Vivo Y500 Pro Geekbench Listing, Vivo Y500, Vivo Y500 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Update With New Liquid Glass Setting, Several Security Fixes
Microsoft is Rolling Out ROG Xbox Ally's Xbox Full Screen Experience on MSI Claw Handhelds
Vivo Y500 Pro Launch Date, Key Features Announced; Listed on Geekbench With Dimensity 7400 SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's iOS 26.1 Update Rolls Out With New Features, Several Security Fixes
  2. This Is How You Can Get ChatGPT Go Subscription for Free
  3. Here Are the Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 With AMOLED Display
  4. Poco F8 Pro, F8 Ultra Set for Global Launch 'Really Soon', Tipster Claims
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Appears on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC
  7. Apple Enters List of Top 5 Phone Makers in India in Q3 2025: Counterpoint
  8. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
  9. Red Magic 11 Pro Launched in Global Markets With Slightly Smaller Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Market Consolidation Sees Bitcoin Price Drop Under $105,000 as Market Liquidations Cross $1.1 Billion
  2. Microsoft is Rolling Out ROG Xbox Ally's Xbox Full Screen Experience on MSI Claw Handhelds
  3. Vivo Y500 Pro Launch Date, Key Features Announced; Listed on Geekbench With Dimensity 7400 SoC
  4. Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Update With New Liquid Glass Setting, Several Security Fixes
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade, to Be More Ergonomic
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Listed on Geekbench With Dimensity 8450 SoC, Could Launch Soon
  7. OpenAI Turns to Amazon in $38 Billion Cloud Services Deal After Restructuring
  8. OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go Plan Is Now Available for Free: Know How to Get It
  9. Ghostly Neutrinos May Hold the Answer to Why Matter Exists in Our Universe
  10. German Scientists Develop Laser Drill to Explore Icy Moons’ Hidden Oceans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »