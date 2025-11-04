Vivo Y500 Pro will launch in China next week, and the company has teased the design of the upcoming handset while confirming some of its key specifications and features. It is expected to join the Vivo Y500, which was launched in China in September, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. A new Vivo handset, expected to be the Vivo Y500 Pro, has now reportedly been spotted on Geekbench, with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip.

Vivo Y500 Pro Launch: All We Know

A Weibo post from the company confirms that the Vivo Y500 Pro will launch in China on November 10 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The official poster reveals a slightly raised, centred, circular rear camera module. It appears in a golden shade with a marbled pattern.

The Vivo Y500 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. Vivo claims the phone can deliver 120fps HD gameplay in MOBA titles. It will run Android 16 with OriginOS 6, becoming the first non-flagship Vivo phone to launch with the new software interface.

For imaging, the handset will sport a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Powering the Vivo Y500 Pro is a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The handset is also said to come with IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and feature an anti-glare glass back with a satin finish, according to the company.

Vivo Y500 Pro Geekbench Listing

The Vivo Y500 Pro has also appeared on Geekbench, revealing key hardware details, according to an X (formerly Twitter) post by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). Gadgets 360 could not independently confirm the listing of the alleged smartphone on the benchmarking platform.

Listed under the model number Vivo V2516A, the smartphone, said to be the Vivo Y500 Pro, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The octa core processor includes two clusters, with four cores clocked at 2.00GHz and four cores at 2.60GHz.

On Geekbench, the Vivo Y500 Pro achieved scores of 1,059 in the single core test and 3,006 in the multi core test. The handset is expected to support 12GB of RAM. It is already confirmed to run Android 16, along with OriginOS 6.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.