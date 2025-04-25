Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s Oldest Active Astronaut Lands with his Crewmates on 70th Birthday

The Oldest and veteran astronaut reached home with two russian cosmonauts on April 20 after working for seven months after his landing.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 April 2025 21:43 IST
NASA’s Oldest Active Astronaut Lands with his Crewmates on 70th Birthday

Photo Credit: NASA

Soyuz MS-26 undocked from the ISS on April 19, 2025, after 220 days in space

Highlights
  • Donald Pettit celebrates his 70th birthday bang on April 20 after coming
  • He arrived with two other russian astronauts, Aleksey Ovchinin and Ivan V
  • He is a veteran U.S. astronaut who worked for around 590 days during this
Advertisement

The oldest veteran astronaut from NASA landed from the International Space Station on his 70th birthday. Donald Pettit, the U.S astronaut, reached Earth after seven months with his crew members Aleksey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, two Russian cosmonauts. The spacecraft Soyuz MS-26 launched on September 11, 2024 and came back to Earth on Saturday, April 20, 2025, at 6:20 AM local time in the steppes of Kazakhstan. He has made a remarkable history by landing on his birthday. He is a renowned name in the space world and has completed 13 spacewalk hours.

Legacy of Pettit

According to reported by space.com , This was the fourth flight of Pettit and Ovchinin, but the second for Vagner. Pettit worked for 590 days, Ovchinin for 595 days, and Vagner for 416 days in space until now, counted after this landing. This trio orbited Earth 3,520 times and finished this 93.3 million-mile journey throughout their mission. NASA astronaut and Expedition 73 flight engineer Nichole Ayers wrote on X on Saturday, saying goodbye today to Donald Pettit. It's a bittersweet moment as Pettit had an amazing mission by inspiring many individuals while being here.

Back to Earth

The trio began their arrival at 5:57 PM EDT on Saturday, as the Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the station. The vehicle had deorbited burn for around two and a half hours, shedding its orbit, leaving the gumdrop-shaped capsule to bring all of them home. Anne McCain, Ayers, and Jonny Kim, together with JAXA astronaut and Commander of expedition 73, Takuya Onishi, Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, are the ones who are still in space.

Soyuz Spacecraft MS-26

It marked a significant spaceflight to the ISS (International Space Station), from its launch to landing, as it transported three well-experienced crew members, including Donald Pettit, Ivan Vagner, and Aleksey Ovchinin, to space for long-term microgravity research in the field of biology, physics, and material science. The spacecraft also docked as an emergency space vehicle for up to 220 days.

Pettit's Achievements

Many people who follow the science of opportunity demonstrations and photographs of Earth by him know that he is a man of great contributions. Pettit has also helped to oversee the departure of Spacex's Crew-9 mission on Dragon Freedom, along with Crew-10 on Dragon Endurance and the Cygnus departure of a cargo ship. He has also been a flight engineer for Expedition 30/31 in 2012. Pettit has made major contributions by discovering g-cups to drink coffee in space and polarised photography from space.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Astronomy, Astronauts, NASA, Crew-9 mission, SpaceX, International Space Station, spacewalk
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Chipset and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of China Launch
YouTube Testing AI Overviews in Search Results With Video Carousel Format

Related Stories

NASA’s Oldest Active Astronaut Lands with his Crewmates on 70th Birthday
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro First Impressions
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed After Global Debut
  3. OTT Releases this Week: Jewel Thief, MAD Square, Havoc, and More
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Series With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Debuts
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Could Be Launched on This Date
  6. Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India as Rebranded Version of This Model
  7. Realme 14T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chip Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Oppo K13 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time:Â Check Price, Offers
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Hands-on Image Points to Redesigned Rear Camera Module
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Reportedly Found a Potential Sign of Life on a Distant Planet: What You Need to Know
  2. NASA’s Oldest Active Astronaut Lands with his Crewmates on 70th Birthday
  3. Sony Xperia 1 VII Design, Colourways Reportedly Spotted via Live Images on Taiwan's NCC Website
  4. Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India Soon With Purported Dimensity 9400e Chip, 6.31-inch OLED Display: Report
  5. Motorola Adds New Features to Moto AI; Teams Up With Google, Microsoft and Perplexity
  6. Grand Theft Auto 5, Batman: Arkham Knight and More Are Leaving PS Plus Game Catalog Soon
  7. FIU-IND Reportedly Sets June 30 Deadline for Crypto Exchanges to Redo KYC Verification
  8. US Bank Regulators Pull Back Guardrails on Bank Crypto Activities
  9. Airtel International Roaming Plan With Access to Data in India and 189 Countries Launched
  10. Apple Aims to Build Most iPhones for US in India by End of 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »