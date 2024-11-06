NASA's Parker Solar Probe will execute its last gravity assist with Venus, skimming just 233 miles (376 km) above the planet's surface, on November 06, 2024. This close encounter will redirect Parker onto its final trajectory, positioning it to travel within a record-breaking 3.86 million miles of the sun's surface on December 24. This approach marks the closest any human-made spacecraft has come to the sun, a landmark in space exploration.

A Chance Discovery Unveils Venus's Surface

As per a recent report by NASA, Parker's earlier Venus flybys yielded unexpected discoveries about the planet. Using the Wide-Field Imager for Parker Solar Probe (WISPR), scientists initially intended to observe changes in the planet's thick cloud cover. However, during the third flyby on 11 July 2020, WISPR detected near-infrared light emanating from Venus's surface, revealing details beyond the clouds. According to Noam Izenberg, a space scientist at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, the intense surface heat—around 869°F (465°C)—allowed WISPR's cameras to capture Venus's hot surface below the thick cloud layers.

These new images of Venus align with radar data from NASA's earlier Magellan mission, which mapped Venus's topography between 1990 and 1994. The resemblance in patterns suggests similar landforms, yet WISPR's images showed unexpected brightness in some areas, raising questions about possible surface differences. This latest flyby is expected to provide additional insights, helping scientists determine if WISPR can identify chemical or physical variations on Venus.

Approaching the Sun's Inner Mysteries

Following the November flyby, Parker Solar Probe will head toward the sun to achieve its mission's main objective: to observe the solar atmosphere up close. As Parker closes in on the sun's surface, it will pass through regions filled with solar plasma and potentially within solar eruptions. Adam Szabo, Parker's project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, highlights this as a significant feat of engineering, as the spacecraft must endure immense heat and radiation.

Parker will reach its perihelion, or closest solar pass, on 24 December. The team at NASA will receive a status signal on 27 December, confirming the probe's condition post-mission. Parker's journey will continue, completing two more perihelion passes, but its Dec. 24 orbit will set an unmatched record in proximity to the sun, providing unparalleled data on our star's inner workings.