Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s Parker Probe Sends Closest-Ever Images from Inside the Sun’s Corona

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe flew just 3.8 million miles from the Sun, capturing the closest-ever images of its corona and solar wind. The data provides new insights into CMEs, magnetic fields, and space weather origins.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 July 2025 22:40 IST
NASA’s Parker Probe Sends Closest-Ever Images from Inside the Sun’s Corona

Photo Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Lab

Highlights
  • Parker captures closest-ever images of the Sun’s atmosphere
  • New data reveals solar wind origins and CME pileups
  • Breakthroughs could boost space weather forecasting
Advertisement

The Parker Solar Probe has truly achieved a historic milestone in solar exploration. In July 2025, NASA released the closest-ever images of the Sun, taken just 3.8 million miles from its surface. On Dec. 24, 2024, Parker flew 3.8 million miles from the Sun's surface, entering the outer corona. During this pass, Parker's Wide-Field Imager (WISPR) snapped the nearest-ever photographs of the Sun, showing the Sun's corona and the solar wind in unprecedented detail. These images reveal new solar eruptions (coronal mass ejections) and magnetic structures, transporting us into the Sun's dynamic atmosphere and helping scientists improve space weather forecasts.

Historic Flyby Delivers Unprecedented Solar Views

According to NASA, in the record-breaking Dec. 24, 2024 flyby, Parker's WISPR snapped the closest-ever images of the Sun's atmosphere as the probe skimmed just 3.8 million miles (6.1 million km) from the star. NASA released video and still frames showing the Sun's corona and freshly released solar wind. The new frames reveal, for the first time in high resolution, features like the heliospheric current sheet (the magnetic boundary that flips polarity) and collisions of multiple coronal mass ejections (CMEs). As imaging scientist Angelos Vourlidas notes, the CMEs are “basically piling up on top of one another” in these views.

Insights into Solar Wind and Space Weather

NASA scientists say these images mark a major advance in understanding how the Sun drives space weather. Associate Administrator Nicky Fox notes that Parker's close-up view lets us see “where space weather threats to Earth begin,” providing data to significantly improve forecasting.

The WISPR images also confirm key theories about the solar wind: Parker found there are two kinds of slow wind — one emerging from helmet streamer loops and one from coronal holes — helping pin down their origins. Project scientist Nour Rawafi says solving this “big unknown” is now within reach, with Parker bringing us “closer than ever to uncovering their origins”. These breakthroughs will help protect astronauts, satellites and technology from dangerous solar storms.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Parker Solar Probe, NASA, Sun, Solar Wind, Solar Corona, Space Weather, CMEs, Space Exploration, Heliosphere, WISPR, Solar Flyby, Astronaut Safety
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Axiom Space’s Ax-4 Crew Returns from ISS Aboard SpaceX Dragon Grace After Record Research Mission
Samsung Said to Have Begun Testing One UI 8 on Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Related Stories

NASA’s Parker Probe Sends Closest-Ever Images from Inside the Sun’s Corona
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Launches NUC 15 Pro Mini PC in India With These Features
  2. Airtel Offers Free Year-Long Perplexity Pro Subscription to All Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Young Exoplanet Spotted Shedding Atmosphere Under Stellar Radiation
  2. Transverse Thomson Effect Observed Experimentally: Unlocking New Possibilities in Thermal Management
  3. China Launches Advanced Spacesuits and 7.2 Tons of Supplies to Tiangong Space Station
  4. Gravitational Waves Reveal Most Massive Black Hole Merger Ever Observed
  5. NASA’s Parker Probe Sends Closest-Ever Images from Inside the Sun’s Corona
  6. Uranus Found Emitting Internal Heat, Reviving Hopes for Flagship NASA Mission
  7. JWST Finds Black Hole Between Galaxy Cores, Hinting at Rare Direct Collapse Birth
  8. ESO Captures Clear Images of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Using VLT
  9. Kaliyugam Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Slack Updated With AI-Powered Enterprise Search, Channel Recaps, Huddles AI Meeting Notes and Translations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »