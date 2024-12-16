Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Reaches Top of Jezero Crater Rim: What You Need to Know

Perseverance rover reaches the top of Jezero Crater’s rim, unlocking new scientific insights.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2024 18:00 IST
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Reaches Top of Jezero Crater Rim: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL - Caltech

Perseverance captured its first view over Jezero Crater's rim on Dec. 10, 2024, from "Lookout Hill

Highlights
  • NASA’s Perseverance rover reaches Jezero Crater’s rim
  • New scientific campaign begins with Perseverance rover
  • Perseverance rover heads to Witch Hazel Hill for exploration
Advertisement

After a demanding ascent spanning several months, NASA's Perseverance rover has successfully reached the top of Jezero Crater's rim, as confirmed during a media briefing held on December 12 at the American Geophysical Union's annual meeting in Washington. The climb covered a vertical rise of 500 metres and involved navigating steep grades of 20 percent. Reports indicate that this milestone paves the way for exploring an uncharted region of Mars, offering unprecedented opportunities for scientific discovery.

Climbing Challenges and Innovative Solutions

As per the latest blog from NASA, the demanding terrain of Jezero's rim presented significant challenges, prompting innovative approaches by the rover's team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. As stated by Steven Lee, Deputy Project Manager, Perseverance encountered some of its toughest conditions since landing in February 2021. Techniques such as reverse driving were tested to overcome obstacles. Despite these hurdles, reports suggest that the rover has performed exceptionally well and is fully equipped for the forthcoming scientific investigations.

Exploration of the Northern Rim

The current phase of the mission, termed the Northern Rim campaign, is expected to uncover geological insights from Mars's distant past. As per reports, Ken Farley, Project Scientist at Caltech, stated that at this stage signifies a transition to studying ancient crustal materials exposed during the crater's formation. Reports describe these rocks as some of the oldest in the solar system, offering clues to the early environments of Mars and Earth.

Next Destination: Witch Hazel Hill

The rover's immediate focus is a site dubbed Witch Hazel Hill, located 450 metres down the rim. According to scientists, this layered outcrop holds a record of ancient Martian history, with each layer representing a distinct geological era. Further objectives include Lac de Charmes, an area believed to be less affected by the crater's formation, and a return to the rim to study megabreccia.

Mission Goals and Future Plans

The mission aims to gather samples for potential signs of ancient life while analysing Mars's geology and climate. The samples, according to reports, are planned for eventual return to Earth through collaborative efforts with the European Space Agency. The Perseverance mission forms part of NASA's broader strategy to prepare for human exploration of Mars. Embaded -

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Perseverance Rover, Jezero Crater, Mars Exploration, NASA, Space Science, Martian Geology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Explore Chile’s Marble Caves: Turquoise Wonders Sculpted by Nature
Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Now Available for Rent on Prime Video

Related Stories

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Reaches Top of Jezero Crater Rim: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display Launched in India: See Price
  2. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Bring the New AI-Powered Bixby
  4. Samsung May Launch Galaxy S25 Series at Its Unpacked Event on This Date
  5. Oppo Find X8 Ultra's Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Year
  6. Google Pixel 10 May Use This Unreleased MediaTek Modem
  7. Roblox: Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (December 2024)
  8. Samsung Could Launch Galaxy S25 Ultra in 7 Titanium Colourways
  9. This ChatGPT Feature Will Let You Organise Chats With Shared Topic
  10. A Foldable iPhone May Debut in 2026: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. China's Tianwen-3 Mars Sample Return Mission Targets 2031 Ahead of NASA, ESA
  2. India Blockchain Alliance Partners With RAK-DAO to Promote Cooperation in Web3
  3. UK's Ofcom to Tweak Social Media Rules in Response to Summer Riots
  4. Arm-Qualcomm Trial Set to Begin Over Chip Contract Dispute
  5. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Reaches Top of Jezero Crater Rim: What You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy F16 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Suggesting Imminent India Launch
  7. YouTube Opens Its Health Content Shelves to Registered Health Professionals
  8. Explore Chile’s Marble Caves: Turquoise Wonders Sculpted by Nature
  9. Vivo Y300 With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Meta's Motivo AI Model Could Deliver More Lifelike Digital Avatars: Here's How it Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »