NASA Tracks GNSS Signals on Moon, Advancing Lunar Navigation Technology

NASA successfully tracked GNSS signals on the Moon, paving the way for improved space navigation systems.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 March 2025 19:00 IST
NASA Tracks GNSS Signals on Moon, Advancing Lunar Navigation Technology

Photo Credit: NASA/Dave Ryan

An artist’s concept shows LuGRE on Blue Ghost and its three key records

Highlights
  • NASA's LuGRE tracked GNSS signals on the Moon for the first time
  • The technology could aid future lunar and deep-space missions
  • The experiment supports NASA’s Artemis programme goals
NASA, in collaboration with the Italian Space Agency, has successfully demonstrated the ability to acquire and track Earth-based navigation signals on the Moon. The breakthrough was achieved through the Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment (LuGRE), which was delivered to the lunar surface by Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander on March 2. The achievement confirms that Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals can be detected at the Moon's distance, offering a potential advancement for future space missions, including NASA's Artemis programme. The ability to track these signals on the Moon could enhance autonomous navigation for spacecraft, reducing reliance on Earth-based tracking systems. The LuGRE payload, one of ten NASA payloads sent aboard the lander, is expected to continue gathering data for the duration of its 14-day mission.

LuGRE Confirms GNSS Signal Tracking on the Moon

According to NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, the LuGRE experiment successfully acquired and tracked signals from both GPS and Galileo constellations at 2 a.m. EST on March 3. This marked the first time that GNSS signals had been used for navigation at a distance of approximately 225,000 miles from Earth. The data collected will contribute to the development of navigation technology that could support future lunar and deep-space exploration.

Kevin Coggins, Deputy Associate Administrator for NASA's Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) programme, told NASA's official news source that the experiment demonstrated the feasibility of using GNSS signals for navigation beyond Earth. He highlighted that the same technology used in aviation and mobile devices on Earth could now be leveraged for lunar missions.

Record-Breaking GNSS Acquisition in Space

The LuGRE payload had already set records during its journey to the Moon. On January 21, it achieved the highest altitude GNSS signal acquisition at 209,900 miles from Earth, surpassing the previous record set by NASA's Magnetospheric Multiscale Mission. By February 20, as LuGRE entered lunar orbit, the altitude record had been extended to 243,000 miles. These milestones suggest that spacecraft operating in cislunar space could use GNSS signals for navigation, providing greater autonomy for missions beyond Earth's orbit.

Developed through a partnership between NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, the Italian Space Agency, Qascom, and Politecnico di Torino, the LuGRE payload represents a significant step toward advanced space navigation systems. Data collected from the ongoing mission will inform future efforts to expand GNSS coverage for lunar and Martian exploration.

Further reading: NASA, GNSS, Lunar Navigation
NASA Tracks GNSS Signals on Moon, Advancing Lunar Navigation Technology


