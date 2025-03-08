iPhone 17 Air might be Apple's slimmest smartphone in several years, and details of the purported handset have previously surfaced online. A tipster has revealed the dimensions of the iPhone 17 Air, claiming that it will be 5.5mm thick, while its length and width could match the iPhone 17 Pro Max. If this claim is accurate, Apple's slimmer handset could be about 0.34mm thinner than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is expected to debut next month.

iPhone 17 Air Dimensions (Expected)

According to a post by X (formerly Twitter) user Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) states that the iPhone 17 Air will arrive with the same length, width, and screen size as the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The tipster claims that the dimensions of both these handsets (except thickness) will match the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This means the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro could both measure 163mm in height and 77.6mm is width.

The tipster's claim indicates that the iPhone 17 Air will sport a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 0.2mm larger than the handset it is expected to replace later this year — the iPhone 16 Plus. The leaker says that the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max will sport the same slim display bezels as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Unlike Apple's flagship models, the upcoming iPhone 17 Air will be 5.5mm thick, according to Ice Universe. This is considerably slimmer than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is said to be 8.7mm thick. However, the flagship model is expected to be equipped with three rear cameras, while the slim chassis of the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature only one rear camera.

A recent report suggested that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max might all feature an aluminium frame. Apple switched from stainless steel to titanium on its Pro models with the iPhone 15 Pro, while its standard models have been equipped with aluminium frames for a few years. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air will reportedly use a titanium frame, as per the report.

Both the iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge are expected to arrive with smaller batteries than the company's standard models, according to a report. In order to keep the iPhone 17 Air as thin as possible, the company is also reportedly set to remove the physical SIM slot on the smartphone. More details on the handset are expected to emerge in the coming months, ahead of its anticipated debut later this year.