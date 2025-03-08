Technology News
iPhone 17 Air Dimensions Leaked; Could Feature Slim Bezels Like the iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max might sport the same, slim bezels seen on the iPhone 16 Pro Max that arrived in September 2024.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 March 2025 17:52 IST
iPhone 17 Air Dimensions Leaked; Could Feature Slim Bezels Like the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Photo Credit: FrontPageTech/ @zellzoi

A render of the purported iPhone 17 Air showing the phone's single rear camera

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max could sport 6.9-inch displays
  • The upcoming iPhone 17 Air could have a thickness of 5.5mm
  • The handset is expected to pack a smaller battery than the iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 17 Air might be Apple's slimmest smartphone in several years, and details of the purported handset have previously surfaced online. A tipster has revealed the dimensions of the iPhone 17 Air, claiming that it will be 5.5mm thick, while its length and width could match the iPhone 17 Pro Max. If this claim is accurate, Apple's slimmer handset could be about 0.34mm thinner than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is expected to debut next month.

iPhone 17 Air Dimensions (Expected)

According to a post by X (formerly Twitter) user Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) states that the iPhone 17 Air will arrive with the same length, width, and screen size as the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The tipster claims that the dimensions of both these handsets (except thickness) will match the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This means the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro could both measure 163mm in height and 77.6mm is width.

The tipster's claim indicates that the iPhone 17 Air will sport a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 0.2mm larger than the handset it is expected to replace later this year — the iPhone 16 Plus. The leaker says that the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max will sport the same slim display bezels as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Unlike Apple's flagship models, the upcoming iPhone 17 Air will be 5.5mm thick, according to Ice Universe. This is considerably slimmer than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is said to be 8.7mm thick. However, the flagship model is expected to be equipped with three rear cameras, while the slim chassis of the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature only one rear camera.

A recent report suggested that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max might all feature an aluminium frame. Apple switched from stainless steel to titanium on its Pro models with the iPhone 15 Pro, while its standard models have been equipped with aluminium frames for a few years. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air will reportedly use a titanium frame, as per the report.

Both the iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge are expected to arrive with smaller batteries than the company's standard models, according to a report. In order to keep the iPhone 17 Air as thin as possible, the company is also reportedly set to remove the physical SIM slot on the smartphone. More details on the handset are expected to emerge in the coming months, ahead of its anticipated debut later this year.

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Microsoft Said to Be Developing AI Reasoning Models to Compete With OpenAI

iPhone 17 Air Dimensions Leaked; Could Feature Slim Bezels Like the iPhone 16 Pro Max
