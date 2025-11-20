Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Announces New AI Safety Tools for India, Expands Access to SynthID

Google Announces New AI Safety Tools for India, Expands Access to SynthID

Google partners with Google Pay, Navi, and Paytm to bring a new feature that protects users from screen-sharing scams.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 November 2025 13:50 IST
Google Announces New AI Safety Tools for India, Expands Access to SynthID

Photo Credit: Google

Google Play Protect has blocked over 115 million attempts to install potentially malicious apps

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Real-time Scam Detection is rolling out on Google Pixel phones
  • Google is also bringing a new system that replaces OTP SMS flows
  • Access to SynthID is being expanded to strategic partners
Advertisement

Google, on Thursday, announced several new India-focused artificial intelligence (AI) safety updates. The Mountain View-based tech giant made the announcements during an event in New Delhi. Among the new initiatives and features coming to Indian users are protections for financial apps, new secure technology to replace SMS OTP flows, and expanded access to the SynthID AI watermarking detection tool. The company said these new updates will not only make AI safer to use but also provide individuals with tools to protect themselves from malicious usage of it.

Google Brings New AI Safety Tools to India

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new updates and initiatives it is bringing to India to “protect vulnerable audiences from online harm, build robust privacy and cybersecurity tools for enterprises and AI models that are representative, equitable and inclusive.” Google said these features were being introduced ahead of India's AI Impact Summit, which is scheduled to be held between February 19-20, 2026.

Google is partnering with its Google Pay division and financial apps Navi and Paytm to pilot a new screen-sharing scam alert feature in India. Available on Android 11 and newer, this feature will display an alert if a user opens one of these apps while screen sharing on a call with an unknown contact.

The tech giant is also working on Enhanced Phone Number Verification (ePNV), a new Android-based security protocol that is designed to replace the existing SMS OTP flow for authentication. Google says the new system is a “secure, consented, SIM-based check” which eliminates the vulnerabilities that come with OTPs.

Additionally, the company confirmed that the real-time Scam Detection feature, which flags potential scams on-device via Gemini Nano, is now rolling out to Pixel smartphones. The feature does not record audio or generate transcripts, and no data is sent to Google. Notably, this is turned off by default.

The company also highlighted that Google Play Protect has now blocked more than 115 million attempts to “install sideloaded apps that use sensitive permissions that are frequently abused for financial fraud in India.” SynthID, Google's proprietary AI watermarking and detection technology, is also being expanded to academia, researchers, and several media publishers.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, India, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel 10 Pro Ad Takes Aim at Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Over 'Inspired' Photo Editing, Call Screening Features

Related Stories

Google Announces New AI Safety Tools for India, Expands Access to SynthID
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Agni 4 Launches in India With These Features and Specifications
  2. Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Imaging Launched in India At This Price
  3. iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Begins Today Ahead of Launch in India on November 26
  4. Xiaomi Says Its HyperOS 3 Update Will Launch in India Soon
  5. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, IP69K Rating
  6. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Could Be Launched in India at This Price
  7. OnePlus 15R Will Go on Sale in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  8. Bitcoin Holds Above $92,700 as Market Attempts Recovery
  9. Realme GT 8 Pro Review: Ricoh GR on a Smartphone?
  10. Pixel 10 Pro Ad Takes Aim at the iPhone 17 Pro Over These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; AnTuTu Benchmark Score Teased
  2. OnePlus 15R Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India: See Expected Specifications, Launch Timeline
  3. Google Announces New AI Safety Tools for India, Expands Access to SynthID
  4. Redmi K90 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature 8,000mAh+ Battery
  5. Poco M8 5G Allegedly Spotted on NBTC Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  6. Google Pixel 10 Pro Ad Takes Aim at Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Over 'Inspired' Photo Editing, Call Screening Features
  7. Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Display Size Revealed; Colour Options Confirmed
  8. Bitcoin Rebounds Above $92,700 as Market Attempts Recovery Amidst Volatile Macro Signals
  9. Ghost of Yotei Is Getting New Game Plus Mode in a Free Patch This Month
  10. Realme GT 8 Pro Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Ricoh GR Imaging Alongside Dream Edition Variant: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »