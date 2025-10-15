Technology News
Researchers Develop Wetsuits That Protect Against Shark Bites And Stings

Researchers developed new bite-resistant wetsuits that can reduce deep lacerations from shark bites.

Updated: 15 October 2025 21:10 IST
Researchers Develop Wetsuits That Protect Against Shark Bites And Stings

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New wetsuit materials reduce severe shark bite injuries by blocking deep punctures and lacerations

Highlights
  • New bite-resistant wetsuits reduce shark bite injuries
  • Materials tested using great white and tiger sharks
  • Designs include Kevlar, chain mail, and nanofibers
New research has found that better wetsuit material could protect divers, surfers, and others entering the ocean from getting stung, whether it's just uncomfortable or potentially deadly, by one of its tiniest creatures: jellyfish. These suits can shield against deep cuts and punctures from charismatic species such as white and tiger sharks, which are responsible for the majority of unprovoked attacks. In their design, specifically using lightweight, contractible neoprene and other robust textiles. These suits help to mitigate catastrophic bleeding, the number one cause of death during rare shark incidents.

New Bite-Resistant Wetsuits Tested to Reduce Shark Attack Injuries

As per a Science News report, researchers at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, the wetsuits were tested against white and tiger sharks, two species most commonly linked to unprovoked bites. The number of people bitten around the world has stayed fairly steady over the years, but it's been accompanied by increasing concern over shark attacks in the general population.

The research experiment even focused on four differently bite-resistant materials created to texture the standard neoprene wetsuits without restricting movement or buoyancy.

One prototype integrates small sections of chain mail into flexible pads covering key arteries, while others use Kevlar and polyethylene nanofibres, known for their durability and lightweight structure. To evaluate performance, scientists lured sharks to bite material samples attached to floating “bite packages”. The modified suits showed only shallow indentations, while standard neoprene suffered deep punctures.

Researchers noted that the upgraded wetsuits may not stop the crushing force of a shark's jaw but could drastically reduce blood loss — the leading cause of death in rare shark attacks. Experts suggested combining these suits with existing technologies like shark repellents and public awareness programmes for comprehensive safety.

 

Comments

Further reading: shark bites, wetsuit technology, marine safety, wildlife research, ocean innovation
