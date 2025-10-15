Technology News
English Edition
YouTube Updated With Redesigned Video Player, Like Button Animations and Threaded Replies in Conversations

YouTube's video player now features updated controls and new icons that enhance visual appeal.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 October 2025 11:07 IST
YouTube Updated With Redesigned Video Player, Like Button Animations and Threaded Replies in Conversations

Photo Credit: YouTube

Certain videos will have custom Like button animations

Highlights
  • YouTube announced several visual changes to the platform
  • The video sharing platfrom has also updated the ‘Seek’ feature
  • New features will be available to web, mobile, and TV platforms
YouTube has introduced a series of updates designed to make the platform more engaging for users. The changes focus on enhancing the video player with updated controls and new icons, as well as improving user interaction with videos. With the latest update, YouTube is introducing threaded replies for conversations in the comments section. Along with this, YouTube is rolling out custom 'like' animations on select content. The Google-owned video-sharing app has also revamped the double-tap 'seek' feature. Additionally, transitions between tabs on the mobile app have been improved for smoother navigation. 

YouTube Says Updated Design Will Obscure Less Content

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google announced the arrival of new features and visual changes for YouTube that are aimed at delivering a more engaging and intuitive experience. The updates are rolling out across the web, mobile app, and TV platforms starting October 13.

The key highlight of the update is the redesigned video player, which now features updated controls and new icons that enhance visual appeal. Google states that the update will improve the viewing experience while “obscuring less content.”

The video-sharing platform has also updated the ‘Seek' feature, which allows users to double-tap to skip through content. The company says moving between tabs on mobile will be more seamless with improved motion design.

Further, YouTube has added new ways to interact with and save content. The update brings custom "like" button animations to select content. For example, users can see a music note animation when they like a music video. Similarly, liking a sports video includes a visual cue from the game.

YouTube has updated its design to make saving videos to Watch Later or playlists more interactive and visually appealing. The new layout streamlines the process, with a new interface and a few steps.

The update adds an overhaul to the comment section with the introduction of a structured system for comment replies. This threading system is designed to provide a more focused reading experience for users within the replies panel.

Comments

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Update, YouTube Features, YouTube Like, YouTube Video Player
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Spotify Partners Netflix to Bring Video Podcasts to Streaming Platform in 2026

YouTube Updated With Redesigned Video Player, Like Button Animations and Threaded Replies in Conversations
