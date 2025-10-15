YouTube has introduced a series of updates designed to make the platform more engaging for users. The changes focus on enhancing the video player with updated controls and new icons, as well as improving user interaction with videos. With the latest update, YouTube is introducing threaded replies for conversations in the comments section. Along with this, YouTube is rolling out custom 'like' animations on select content. The Google-owned video-sharing app has also revamped the double-tap 'seek' feature. Additionally, transitions between tabs on the mobile app have been improved for smoother navigation.

YouTube Says Updated Design Will Obscure Less Content

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google announced the arrival of new features and visual changes for YouTube that are aimed at delivering a more engaging and intuitive experience. The updates are rolling out across the web, mobile app, and TV platforms starting October 13.

The key highlight of the update is the redesigned video player, which now features updated controls and new icons that enhance visual appeal. Google states that the update will improve the viewing experience while “obscuring less content.”

The video-sharing platform has also updated the ‘Seek' feature, which allows users to double-tap to skip through content. The company says moving between tabs on mobile will be more seamless with improved motion design.

Further, YouTube has added new ways to interact with and save content. The update brings custom "like" button animations to select content. For example, users can see a music note animation when they like a music video. Similarly, liking a sports video includes a visual cue from the game.

YouTube has updated its design to make saving videos to Watch Later or playlists more interactive and visually appealing. The new layout streamlines the process, with a new interface and a few steps.

The update adds an overhaul to the comment section with the introduction of a structured system for comment replies. This threading system is designed to provide a more focused reading experience for users within the replies panel.