Get ready for a gripping thriller as the sixth instalment of the Final Destination franchise, Final Destination Bloodlines, is all set to premiere OTT platforms. It is one of the most anticipated thrillers of recent months, starring Kaityln Santa Juana. The movie had a decent run at the box office, and now fans can watch Stefanie's desperate fight against fame. If you are a fan of this adventure thriller, here's everything you need to know about where to watch, the cast and other details.

Where to watch Final Destination-Bloodlines

The sixth instalment was released in theatres in May 2025 and received great praise from fans and critics. The movie is set for its OTT debut on Jio Hotstar tomorrow, October 16.

Cast and Crew

Final Destination Bloodlines is directed by Zach Lipovsky, and Adam B.Stein. It is written by Guy Busick, Lori Evans Taylor, Jon Watts and the movie stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana,Teo Briones,and Rya Kihlstedt.

The Storyline

Final Destination Bloodlines, being the sixth instalment of the franchise, focuses on the college student Stefani Reyes, who has a premonition of a deadly 1968 collapse. The vision is connected to her grandmother Iris, who had the original dream, and soon Stefanie realises that her family is the next target of Death's design.So the story follows Stefanie as she tries to save her family.

Here, she also learns the rules of cheating death from the popular William Bludworth.

Reception

Final Destination Bloodlines was theatrically released in May 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.7/10