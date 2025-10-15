Technology News
Physicists Recreate Einstein’s Near-Light-Speed Illusion Predicted 70 Years Ago

Physicists recreate a 1950s near-light-speed illusion showing objects appear rotated instead of squashed.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 October 2025 06:34 IST
Physicists Recreate Einstein's Near-Light-Speed Illusion Predicted 70 Years Ago

Photo Credit: Hornof et al/2025

Laser-based experiment recreates near-light-speed illusion predicted by Einstein-era physicists

  • Physicists recreate 1950s light-speed illusion
  • Cube and spheres appear rotated, not squashed
  • First physical realisation of Terrell-Penrose effect
Physicists have recreated a rare, remarkable optical illusion first predicted nearly 70 years ago. This shows how objects appear while they're moving close to the speed of light. Scientists demonstrated by using ultra-fast laser pulses and high-speed cameras that when travelling at 99.9% of light speed, a cube and a sphere appear rotated rather than flattened. The phenomenon is known as the Terrell-Penrose effect. This challenges the simple assumption that fast-moving objects do not just shrink; they also look distorted in how light takes time to reach their visual appearance.

Laser Experiment Brings Einstein's Relativity to Life, Recreating the Terrell-Penrose Effect in the Lab

According to a report published in Nature Photonics, the experiment was achieved using gated cameras that recorded reflected light slices from stationary objects illuminated by a sequence of laser pulses. They impart a visual illusion when these light slices are combined. Also, this would be identical to what would occur if the objects were actually moving at near-light speed.

This method enhances the relativistic effects without accelerating matter to such extreme velocities for the researchers. Moreover, it adheres to bridging theory with direct observation. This is the first physical realisation of the Terrell-Penrose effect noted by the experts. It is transforming what was once a theoretical prediction of Einstein's relativity into a tangible visual phenomenon.

Lab Simulation Offers First Visual Glimpse into How Relativity Warps Space and Time

Although it does not change the laws of special relativity, the experiment provides a clearer way to visualise how motion at relativistic speeds alters perception. Researchers claim that these findings could make the abstract concepts of Einstein's theory more accessible to both students and the public.

They also denoted that the simulation facilitates a valuable educational tool. This will demonstrate how space and time interact at near-light speeds, something almost impossible to experience directly in nature.

 

Further reading: Space, Physics, Science
