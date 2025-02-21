Technology News
New Farm Fertilizer Could Remove CO2 from Air, Improve Soil Quality

A novel farm fertilizer using calcium silicates could capture CO2 while improving soil health, according to researchers.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 February 2025 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/Canva

Highlights
  • New farm fertilizer could remove CO2 from the atmosphere
  • Calcium silicates react faster, making carbon capture more efficient
  • Field trials underway to assess soil impact before large-scale use
A potential method to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the atmosphere has been identified, involving a material that could be used in agriculture. This approach utilises specific minerals to accelerate the natural process of carbon mineralisation, a method that could significantly impact carbon removal efforts. Research suggests that by modifying certain minerals, CO2 can be absorbed and locked into stable compounds much faster than traditional methods, potentially sequestering billions of tons annually. Scientists believe this innovation could complement existing climate mitigation strategies while benefiting agricultural practices.

Study Identifies Faster Carbon Capture Process

According to a study published in Nature, researchers have found that calcium silicates react with CO2 more efficiently than the traditionally used magnesium silicates. This reaction speed makes them a promising option for large-scale CO2 removal. The study, led by Stanford University chemist Matthew Kanan and postdoctoral researcher Yuxuan Chen, suggests that integrating these materials into agricultural soils could provide a dual benefit—enhancing soil quality while removing atmospheric CO2.

Mineral Conversion Could Enhance Efficiency

A method was developed to produce calcium silicates by heating a mixture of calcium oxide (CaO) and magnesium silicates at high temperatures. This process, which facilitates a mineral exchange, resulted in a material that binds CO2 thousands of times faster than natural weathering. Speaking to Science, Kanan noted that while magnesium silicates are abundant, calcium silicates are less available and require processing. The study outlines a technique to produce CaO from limestone, though capturing emissions from this process remains a challenge.

Practical Implications for Agriculture

Farmers currently use calcium carbonate to reduce soil acidity, applying about a billion tons annually. Replacing it with calcium silicate and magnesium oxide could serve the same purpose while also capturing CO2. Field trials have been initiated in Louisiana and New Jersey to assess potential impacts on soil health. According to reports, concerns regarding impurities in the minerals, such as trace metals, are being examined before large-scale implementation.

