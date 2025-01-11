Technology News
English Edition

New Link Found Between Ferroelectric Domain Walls and Superconductivity in 2D Materials

Research finds that ferroelectric domain walls boost superconductivity in 2D materials like MoTe₂

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2025 22:04 IST
New Link Found Between Ferroelectric Domain Walls and Superconductivity in 2D Materials

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Ferroelectric Domain Walls and Superconductiv

Highlights
  • Ferroelectric domain walls enhance superconductivity in 2D materials
  • Study reveals unique electron-phonon coupling mechanism in TMDs
  • Findings suggest new pathways for designing superconducting devices
Advertisement

Scientists have discovered a unique link between ferroelectric domain walls and superconductivity in two-dimensional van der Waals materials. This breakthrough, credited to research by Gaurav Chaudhary from the University of Cambridge and Ivar Martin from Argonne National Laboratory, sheds light on how specific structural features in these materials enable strong electron interactions. The findings are expected to pave the way for new superconducting devices and innovative applications in the field of condensed matter physics.

Sliding Ferroelectricity and Polarisation Reversal

According to reports by phys.org, sliding ferroelectricity in certain 2D van der Waals materials, including boron nitride and transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), facilitates polarisation reversal under moderate electric fields. This phenomenon allows for large-scale manipulation of layer stacking, significantly impacting the material's electronic properties. Researchers noted that domain walls—boundaries separating regions with differing orientations of ferroelectric polarisation—exhibit unique characteristics that enhance electron-phonon coupling.

Superconductivity Observed at Domain Walls

The study revealed that in materials like molybdenum ditelluride (MoTe₂), superconductivity is transiently enhanced near ferroelectric reversal transitions. This enhancement occurs within hysteresis loops where domains of varying polarisation coexist. The dynamic fluctuations in domain walls were identified as the driving mechanism for the pairing interactions required for superconductivity. It was highlighted that these conditions are exclusive to 2D TMDs, which support interlayer ferroelectricity while remaining conductive within their planes.

Future Research and Applications

Chaudhary and Martin indicated to phys.org that their findings hold potential for developing highly controllable superconducting devices. Efforts are underway to explore the systematic design of new superconductors by layering polar materials and leveraging domain wall networks in moiré systems. They also emphasised the need for further investigations to validate their theoretical models using advanced microscopic simulations.
The study has generated interest among scientists aiming to uncover unconventional mechanisms of superconductivity, marking an important step forward in understanding and utilising the properties of 2D materials.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Ferroelectricity, Superconductivity, 2D Materials, TMDs, Domain Walls, MoTe₂, Boron Nitride, Condensed Matter Physics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Blinkit Announces 10-Minute Delivery of Laptops, Monitors and Printers in These Cities
New Cartilage Type Found: Lipocartilage Resembles Fat, Boosts Elasticity

Related Stories

New Link Found Between Ferroelectric Domain Walls and Superconductivity in 2D Materials
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Blue Origin Delays New Glenn Launch to January 12 Due to Adverse Weather in Atlantic
  2. Bachhala Malli OTT Release: Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer Film Now Streaming Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Bachhala Malli OTT Release: Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer Film Now Streaming Online
  2. Stream Love Island UK Season 11 Now Streaming on LionsGate Play: Plot, Cast, and More Details
  3. Ad Vitam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Amateur Astronomer Discovers Unexpected Composition of Jupiter’s Clouds
  5. Blue Origin Delays New Glenn Launch to January 12 Due to Adverse Weather in Atlantic
  6. New Link Found Between Ferroelectric Domain Walls and Superconductivity in 2D Materials
  7. New Cartilage Type Found: Lipocartilage Resembles Fat, Boosts Elasticity
  8. Astronomers Discover Water and Carbon Dioxide in WASP-166 b's Atmosphere
  9. Human Hunting More Responsible for Kangaroo Extinction than Climate Change
  10. Tamil Romantic Drama Miss You Starring Siddharth Now Streaming on Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »