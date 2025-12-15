Technology News
English Edition

Astronomers Watch a Dormant Neutron Star Reignite After a Decade of Silence

A neutron star’s decade-long brightening reveals new clues about extreme accretion and powerful X-ray sources.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 December 2025 23:30 IST
Astronomers Watch a Dormant Neutron Star Reignite After a Decade of Silence

Photo Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/S. Wiessinger

Neutron star P13 brightens dramatically after years of faint activity

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Neutron star P13 reawakened after years of faint activity
  • X-ray brightness rose by more than 100 times
  • Spin changes reveal evolving accretion structure
Advertisement

Astronomers have watched a neutron star that had seemed “dead” come back to life, which could teach them more about one of the most powerful X-ray sources in the universe. Over the course of a decade, the neutron star P13 has gone through extreme swings in brightness and speed of rotation, with its X-ray emissions increasing by hundreds of times. These shifts, scientists say, indicate the changing manner in which gas is falling on the star. The findings help explain how ultraluminous X-ray sources reach such extreme power and why they can switch between quiet and active phases over time.

Astronomers Track Neutron Star P13's Dramatic Brightening and Spin Changes Over a Decade

According to a report based on observations published by an international research team, the neutron star P13 is located in the galaxy NGC 7793, roughly 10 million light-years distant from Earth. Astronomers followed P13 from 2011 to 2024, observing a dim phase in 2021 and a more than a hundred-fold brightening by 2024.

Neutron stars produce very high-energy X-rays as matter falls onto their surface. In P13, gas flared from magnetic poles to create glowing columns, but the brightness didn't correspond to its 0.4-second spin.

Neutron Star's Rapid Spin-Up Tied to Structural Changes in Extreme Accretion Flow

The new analysis revealed that during the rebrightening phase, the neutron star's spin-up rate doubled and stayed high for years. This close link between brightness and rotation suggests the structure of the accretion flow itself changed during the quiet period.

Detailed pulse analyses suggest the accretion column's height changed over a decade, providing key insights into supercritical accretion, where matter falls onto compact objects at extreme rates.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: neutron star, ultraluminous X-ray source, accretion physics, Astronomy, Space Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The End of 16GB RAM Phones? AI Boom Forces Smartphone Makers to Bring Back 4GB Models
Best Earbuds Under Rs. 2,000 in India: OnePlus Nord Buds 3, Redmi Buds 5A, Noise Buds F1, More

Related Stories

Astronomers Watch a Dormant Neutron Star Reignite After a Decade of Silence
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R Storage Options Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
  2. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 10,200mah Battery: Details
  3. Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  4. Vivo S50, S50 Pro Mini With Snapdragon Chips Launched at These Prices
  5. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release Date: Madhuri Dixit's Starrere to Premiere on This Date
  6. Jio Launches Happy New Year 2026 Prepaid Plans: Check Price, Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Webb Telescope Discovers Hidden Atmosphere on Molten Super-Earth TOI-561 b Despite Extreme Heat
  2. Astronomers Watch a Dormant Neutron Star Reignite After a Decade of Silence
  3. Predictive Forecasting Tools Can Boost the Success of Clean Energy Investments Worldwide
  4. Chinese Spacecraft Nearly Slammed Into Starlink Satellite, SpaceX Reveals
  5. Clocks on Mars Run Faster Than on Earth, New Study Finds
  6. The Hunting Wives Out on OTT: Know Everything About This American Thriller Mystery Series
  7. All Her Fault Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About This Thriller Series
  8. Wednesday Season 3 Set for July 2027 on Netflix: Jenna Ortega Returns as the Iconic Addams Heir
  9. Lakshmi Manchu’s Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Posthouse Now Available to Stream on Netflix: Know Everything About This Psychological Thriller Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »