5A new satellite constellation developed by Muon Space promises to revolutionise wildfire detection by scanning the entire Earth every 20 minutes. The first satellite in the network, FireSat Protoflight — which lifted off in March 2025 — has returned its first infrared imagery from low-Earth orbit. With next-generation multi-band IR sensors that let FireSat map 5-meter-wide heat signatures in real time, the space telescope can swap that info instantly, to give up-to-the-minute intel on where or when the wildfires are nigh. The entire constellation, which will ultimately reach more than 50 satellites, is intended to supply critical information to first responders, policymakers, and communities at risk from wildfires.

FireSat Detects 5-Meter Wildfires from Space Using Advanced Infrared Imaging System

As per a mission update from Muon Space, FireSat's imaging system can detect small fires as small as 5 meters in diameter using six different infrared channels. This allows the satellite to filter out false positives and accurately identify the very real fire threats, even at a lower burn temperature. Travelling at low Earth orbit, the satellite scanned 1,500 km of terrain, seeing the heat from sites ranging from Sydney's airport to Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano and Libya's Sarir oil field.

The high-resolution images confirm that the satellite's IR sensors are functioning as designed, delivering quality data. Dan McCleese, Muon's Chief Scientist, described the success as a leap forward in remote sensing, particularly in thermal imaging—a technically demanding domain with few commercial players. The effort is part of a joint initiative between Muon Space and Earth Fire Alliance.

Further, the capability of the FireSat to track gas flares, urban hot spots, and natural heat sources makes FireSat useful for climate and disaster monitoring beyond fire detection. The other three FireSat satellites are planned to launch in 2026, and the whole constellation is expected to be fully deployed and in action by 2030.

As CEO Jonny Dyer noted, the rapid development of FireSat from mission design to space deployment reflects Muon's strategy of building mission-optimized satellites. The constellation is expected to fill a critical data gap in space-based wildfire detection, offering new tools for first responders, scientists, and governments working to mitigate the growing global threat of wildfires.