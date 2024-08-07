Technology News
NASA Delays SpaceX Mission to Prioritise Fixing Space-Stuck Boeing Starliner

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft in June launched its first two astronauts to the ISS as a high-stakes test mission.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 August 2024 19:56 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Photo Credit: Reuters

Veteran NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore are inside faulty Starliner at the ISS

  • NASA was set to launch four astronauts to the ISS on August 16
  • The mission now stands postponed till atleast September
  • NASA is working with Boeing to fix Starliner, get the crew back on Earth
NASA said on Tuesday it pushed a routine SpaceX launch of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) back a month to spend more time analysing issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which remains docked at the station.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft was initially scheduled to launch four astronauts to the ISS on August 18, but NASA said that mission, named Crew-9, is now planned for "no earlier than" September 24.

"This adjustment allows more time for mission managers to finalise return planning for the agency's Boeing Crew Flight Test currently docked to the orbiting laboratory," the agency said.

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft in June launched its first two astronauts to the ISS as a high-stakes test mission required before NASA can certify the spacecraft for routine astronaut flights, a milestone that SpaceX's similar Crew Dragon capsule achieved in 2020.

But Starliner's test mission, initially expected to last about eight days, has been drawn out far longer by an array of problems with the craft's propulsion system that Boeing and NASA have been scrambling to fix.

Those problems have called into question Starliner's ability to safely return to Earth its crew, veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams. NASA has been examining whether a Crew Dragon capsule will have to bring them home instead.

"No decisions have been made regarding Starliner's return," NASA's statement added.

The mission delays have cost Boeing $125 million (roughly Rs. 1,049 crore), securities filings show, bringing the company's total loss on the program to $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 13,430 crore) since 2016 as the aerospace giant struggles to build a spacecraft that can compete with SpaceX's more experienced and less expensive Crew Dragon.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: NASA, Boeing, Starliner, SpaceX
WordPress Adds Write Brief With AI Tool Which Lets Users Make the Content More Precise
Reddit Announces Plans for Testing AI-Powered Summaries for Search Result Pages

