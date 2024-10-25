Research has now helped find a collection of rare silver coins, dating back to the Norman Conquest, has become the most valuable treasure ever found in Britain. Discovered by a group of seven metal detectorists in the Chew Valley, Somerset, the hoard consists of 2,584 coins, valued at an impressive £4.3 million (Rs. 46,88,08,360 approx). The South West Heritage Trust purchased the treasure, and the finders, along with the landowner, will share the proceeds equally.

Historical Significance of the Find

The silver coins were buried during a critical period of English history, around 1066-1068, shortly after William the Conqueror's victory at the Battle of Hastings. This was a time of great unrest, as England was invaded and Norman rule was established. The collection includes coins from the reign of Harold II, who William defeated at Hastings, and William I, who later took control of England.

Amal Khreisheh, the curator of archaeology at the South West Heritage Trust, explained that this hoard captures the shift from Saxon to Norman dominance. Khreisheh suggests the coins were likely buried for protection during a rebellion against William in the southwest.

A Rare Glimpse Into Medieval England

This discovery is especially remarkable due to its size and historical value. The hoard contains twice as many coins from Harold II's reign as previously found. These coins provide an important insight into the turbulent period following the death of Edward the Confessor, whose lack of a direct heir sparked a succession crisis.

The coins will be exhibited at the British Museum in London from November 26 before being displayed in museums throughout southwest England.