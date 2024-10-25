Technology News
English Edition

Norman-Era Hoard of Silver Coins Becomes Britain’s Most Valuable Treasure

A hoard of 2,584 Norman-era silver coins, discovered in Chew Valley, sold for a record-breaking £4.3 million.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 October 2024 11:26 IST
Norman-Era Hoard of Silver Coins Becomes Britain’s Most Valuable Treasure

Photo Credit: The British Museum

The hoard of coins was valued at more than $5 million

Highlights
  • Rare Norman-era silver coin hoard found in Chew Valley, worth £4.3M
  • 2,584 silver coins were buried during the Norman Conquest
  • South West Heritage Trust acquires this historic treasure
Advertisement

Research has now helped find a collection of rare silver coins, dating back to the Norman Conquest, has become the most valuable treasure ever found in Britain. Discovered by a group of seven metal detectorists in the Chew Valley, Somerset, the hoard consists of 2,584 coins, valued at an impressive £4.3 million (Rs. 46,88,08,360 approx). The South West Heritage Trust purchased the treasure, and the finders, along with the landowner, will share the proceeds equally.

Historical Significance of the Find

The silver coins were buried during a critical period of English history, around 1066-1068, shortly after William the Conqueror's victory at the Battle of Hastings. This was a time of great unrest, as England was invaded and Norman rule was established. The collection includes coins from the reign of Harold II, who William defeated at Hastings, and William I, who later took control of England.

Amal Khreisheh, the curator of archaeology at the South West Heritage Trust, explained that this hoard captures the shift from Saxon to Norman dominance. Khreisheh suggests the coins were likely buried for protection during a rebellion against William in the southwest.

A Rare Glimpse Into Medieval England

This discovery is especially remarkable due to its size and historical value. The hoard contains twice as many coins from Harold II's reign as previously found. These coins provide an important insight into the turbulent period following the death of Edward the Confessor, whose lack of a direct heir sparked a succession crisis.

The coins will be exhibited at the British Museum in London from November 26 before being displayed in museums throughout southwest England.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Norman coins, treasure discovery, British history, archaeology, Chew Valley, rare coins, heritage find
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date Set for October 29; Official Images Reveal Leica Camera System
iPhone SE 4 Mass Production to Begin in December Ahead of Expected Debut in 2025: Kuo
Norman-Era Hoard of Silver Coins Becomes Britain’s Most Valuable Treasure
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X8 Series With Dimensity 9400 Chipset Launched: See Price
  2. YouTube Partners With Flipkart, Myntra to Launch YouTube Shopping in India
  3. Do Patti, Zwigato, and More: OTT Releases This Week Â Â 
  4. MacBook Air M4 to Debut in Early 2025, Mac Studio Update Delayed: Report
  5. Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date Set for October 29; Design Teased
  6. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched
  7. Nvidia, Reliance to Build AI Infrastructure in India, Says Jensen Huang
  8. Apple Confirms New Mac-Related Announcements for Next Week
  9. iPhone SE 4's Mass Production Could Begin as Early as This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 9 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get 5,800mAh Battery, 6.78-Inch Display
  2. Oppo Enco X3 With Dynaudio-Backed Drivers, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Scientists Unravel Rose Genetics: How Eastern and Western Species Created Modern Varieties
  4. Norman-Era Hoard of Silver Coins Becomes Britain’s Most Valuable Treasure
  5. MG ZS Electric SUV First Look Revealed: Expected Price, Features, Specifications, and More
  6. YouTube Partners With Flipkart and Myntra to Launch YouTube Shopping in India
  7. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched: Specifications, Price
  8. Apple Confirms New Mac Announcements Set to Begin on October 28
  9. Brain Injuries May Raise the Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease, Say Researchers
  10. Boeing's Intelsat 33e Satellite Shatters in Orbit, Leaving 20 Pieces of Debris
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »