Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Dummy Units Hint at Slimmer Design With Rounded Corners

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to arrive with rounded corners, unlike the sharper ones on its predecessor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2024 19:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Dummy Units Hint at Slimmer Design With Rounded Corners

Photo Credit: Online Solitaire

Dummy unit of the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts noticeably rounded corners

Highlights
  • Samsung may bring new look for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra model
  • The handset could feature even thinner bezels than the Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be announced in January 2025
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to go official in early 2025 with three models — the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the launch is not likely to take place for a few more months, purported details related to the design of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra model have already been spotted online. Amid these speculations, dummy units of the handset have surfaced online, giving us an idea about the handset's dimensions. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to be thinner, and taller than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dummy Hint at Refined Design

Tipster @xleaks7 leaked images and videos of the aluminium dummy unit of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in collaboration with Online Solitaire. The dummy unit is said to measure 162.82x77.65x8.25mm. This indicates that the purported device is slightly taller, narrower, and thinner than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The existing model measures 162.3x79.0x8.6mm. The latest leak aligns with redesign claims made by tipster Ice Universe.

The dummy unit of the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts noticeably rounded corners and slim bezels. The display has a hole punch cutout for the front camera and an earpiece speaker at the top of the screen.

It appears to have five circular cutouts for the camera array on the rear panel, resembling the rear design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The dummy unit seems to have rounded corners, unlike the sharp corners of its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be announced in January 2025. It is said to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 from Qualcomm, which is expected to be unveiled this month, along with up to 16GB of RAM. It is also expected to support the company's Galaxy AI features.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a quad rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom, and 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Granted Patent for MacBook With All-Glass Design and 'Shaker Module'

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Dummy Units Hint at Slimmer Design With Rounded Corners
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: See Bestselling Deals
  2. Tata Electronics to Partially Resume Work at Fire-Hit iPhone Plant
  3. Apple May Finally Say Goodbye to Home Button Design With iPhone SE 4
  4. Apple Store Festive Offers: iPhone 15 Available With Free Beats Solo Buds, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Oura Ring 4 With Upgraded Sensors, Up to 8 Days of Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Harvard Students Develop Meta Smart Glasses App That Reveals People's Sensitive Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Dummy Units Hint at Slimmer Design With Rounded Corners
  4. Apple Granted Patent for MacBook With All-Glass Design and 'Shaker Module'
  5. Gemini Nano Access Expanded to All Android Apps; Google Reportedly Adds Direct Image Sharing Support
  6. Gmail Gets Redesigned Summary Cards to Track Purchases, Events, Bills and More
  7. WazirX to Form Committee of Creditors by October 9 Amidst Restructuring Plans
  8. Tata Electronics to Partially Resume Work at Fire-Hit iPhone Component Plant
  9. Global Bank Messaging Network SWIFT to Trial Live Digital Currency Transactions in 2025
  10. Microsoft Copilot Updated With AI-Powered Voice and Vision Features; Recall Availability Expanded
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »