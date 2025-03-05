Technology News
English Edition

Physicists Achieve Record-Breaking Electron Beam Power and Current at SLAC

A groundbreaking electron beam with record power and current has been generated by SLAC physicists, opening new research possibilities.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 March 2025 23:41 IST
Physicists Achieve Record-Breaking Electron Beam Power and Current at SLAC

Photo Credit: arXiv DOI

It creates intense particle beams for research using a source, accelerator, and focus system

Highlights
  • SLAC team generates 100 kiloamps of electron current in a quadrillionth o
  • Beam compression techniques push electron speeds to 99% of light
  • Advancements could impact plasma research, chemistry, and physics
Advertisement

A major breakthrough in electron beam technology has been achieved by a team of physicists at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park, California. The highest-current and highest-peak-power electron beams ever generated have been reported, with a peak of 100 kiloamps sustained for just one quadrillionth of a second. This advancement, based on compressing electron bunches into extremely short bursts, could open new possibilities in chemical research, plasma studies, and fundamental physics by enhancing energy transfer processes.

Breakthrough in Beam Compression

According to the study published in Physical Review Letters, researchers used a particle accelerator to push high-energy electron beams to speeds approaching 99 percent of the speed of light. To maintain momentum while navigating curved paths within the accelerator, electrons were directed in a way that mimicked a straighter trajectory. This approach allowed energy variations within the electron bunch, known as chirping, which was later manipulated using magnetic fields.

Precision Engineering in Beam Dynamics

As per reports, to achieve extreme beam compression, a millimeter-long electron string was subjected to controlled deflections by magnets. This process caused lower-energy electrons to travel a slightly longer path, allowing higher-energy ones to catch up. The resulting beam was further refined by additional magnetic adjustments, producing an ultra-short pulse measuring just 0.3 micrometers in length.

Implications for Future Research

Scientists suggest that this technique could lead to advancements in high-energy density physics, ultrafast chemistry, and plasma generation. The refined method of electron compression might also contribute to studying the properties of empty space. Future experiments are expected to explore further applications of this high-power electron beam technology.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Electron beam, SLAC, particle accelerator, high-energy physics, plasma research, ultrafast science, beam compression
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Katy Perry to Launch on Blue Origin’s First All-Female Spaceflight Mission
The Brutalist OTT Release: Where to Watch Oscar-Winning Film Online?
Physicists Achieve Record-Breaking Electron Beam Power and Current at SLAC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip, Up to 15-Inch Displays Launched in India
  2. Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  4. Trump to Host the US' First Crypto Summit on March 7, Web3 Leaders Invited
  5. Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features Leaked; May Offer Gaming Trigger Buttons
  6. SpaceX Delays Starship Flight 8 Launch After Technical Glitches
  7. Pixel Drop for March Brings New Features to Gemini Live and More Apps
  8. Google Messages Gets Spam Detection, Live Location Sharing Comes to Android
  9. Baapu OTT Release Date: Telugu Satirical Drama Starring Brahmaji to Stream on JioHotstar Soon
  10. Reliance Jio Removes JioCinema Subscription from Prepaid Recharge Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Successfully Deploys 21 Starlink Satellites, Loses Falcon 9 Booster
  2. Primordial Helium-3 May Be Locked in Earth’s Core, Study Finds
  3. SpaceX Delays Starship Flight 8 Launch After Technical Glitches
  4. Physicists Achieve Record-Breaking Electron Beam Power and Current at SLAC
  5. Katy Perry to Launch on Blue Origin’s First All-Female Spaceflight Mission
  6. Seafloor Spreading Slowdown May Have Caused 26–32m Sea Level Drop Over Millions of Years
  7. Earth's Orbit and Tilt Linked to Ice Age Cycles, Next One Delayed by Climate Change
  8. Sony Announces Unified Beta Testing Program for PS5 and PC Games, Console Features and More
  9. Indian Smartphone Market Declines, While Apple Records Strong YoY Growth in January 2025: IDC
  10. Donald Trump Set to Host the US’ First Crypto Summit on March 7, Web3 Leaders Confirm Invitation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »