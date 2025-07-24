Vivo T4R 5G will join the existing Vivo T4 series in India later this month. The company has announced the launch date and revealed the design of the handset. It appears to have a similar look to the Vivo T4 Ultra, which was unveiled in the country in June. Several key features of the upcoming smartphone, including the chipset, camera, and build details, have been confirmed. We can expect to learn more about the handset in the days leading up to the launch.

Vivo T4R 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Vivo T4R 5G will launch in India on July 31, at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in a press release. It is confirmed to be sold in the country through the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart and select offline retail stores.

The company added that the Vivo T4R 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. For optics, the handset will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor at the back. The company confirmed that both the back and front cameras will support video recording at 4K resolution.

Vivo T4R 5G's design, as seen in promotional images, appears to be similar to the Vivo T4 Ultra. On the top left corner of the back panel, there is a vertical, pill-shaped camera module. Two camera sensors are housed within a circular slot near the top of the module, while a ring-shaped Aura Light feature is positioned toward the bottom of the island.

The quad-curved display of the Vivo T4R 5G is seen with slim, uniform bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. Meanwhile, the right edge holds the volume rocker and the power button. The handset is said to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will measure 7.3mm in thickness. It is claimed to be the slimmest smartphone in India with a quad-curved display.

Vivo T4R 5G is expected to be priced in India between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000.