Infinix Smart 10 Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications

Infinix Smart 10 is said to carry IP54 rating for dust and water ingress protection.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2025 06:00 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 10 will be offered in multiple colourways

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 10 will sport a 120Hz display with 700 nits peak brightness
  • The handset is expected to be priced between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000
  • It will ship with Android 15-based XOS 15
Infinix Smart 10 will be launched in India today. The handset is already available in select global markets. The Transsion Holdings subsidiary has already revealed several details about the handset ahead of its anticipated debut. It is teased to come with a 120Hz screen and a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, Infinix will also offer a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features which can be accessed via a dedicated AI button on the Infinix Smart 10.

Infinix Smart 10 Price in India, Availability (Expected)

The official pricing of the Infinix Smart 10 in India currently remains under wraps. It is expected to be an offering in the budget smartphone segment and could be priced between Rs. 5,000 – Rs. 10,000.

It will be launched in India today at 12pm IST and could be available for purchase via Flipkart in four colourways — Gold, White, Black, and Blue. The e-commerce giant has also created a microsite dedicated to the Infinix Smart 10 launch.

Infinix Smart 10 Features and Specifications

The Infinix Smart 10 will sport a 6.67-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 700 nits peak brightness. There is a hole-punch cutout on the screen which houses the selfie camera.

The phone is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset. It will ship with Android 15-based XOS 15. Infinix says that it will offer several AI features on the Smart 10, accessible via a dedicated AI key. There is Folax AI, an AI voice assistant which responds to voice-based queries. Further, Document Assistant and Writing Assistant features can summarise documents and rephrase emails, respectively.

The phone will also have the UltraLink feature. As per Infinix, it can enable users to take calls in areas with no cellular service or even without a SIM card. However, this feature only works between Infinix phones.

In the camera department, it is teased to have an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It will support 2K video recording, Dual Video Mode, and Pro Mode features. Further, the company claims it packs a 5,000mAh battery which offers up to 28 days of standby time and up to 100 hours of music playback.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
