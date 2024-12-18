Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • New Synthetic Antioxidant Inspired by 'Conan the Bacterium' Could Shield Humans from Radiation

New Synthetic Antioxidant Inspired by 'Conan the Bacterium' Could Shield Humans from Radiation

Inspired by Deinococcus radiodurans, a new synthetic antioxidant could protect humans from radiation

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 December 2024 15:00 IST
New Synthetic Antioxidant Inspired by 'Conan the Bacterium' Could Shield Humans from Radiation

Photo Credit: pixabay/TheDigitalArtist

Microbe has been studied for its extraordinary resistance to radiation doses

Highlights
  • Scientists develop antioxidant inspired by Deinococcus radiodurans
  • The compound can withstand radiation 12,000 times higher than lethal do
  • Potential use in space exploration and treating radiation-related healt
Advertisement

New research has drawn inspiration from Deinococcus radiodurans, a bacterium capable of withstanding extreme radiation levels, to create a potential antioxidant that may protect humans from ionising radiation. Known as "Conan the Bacterium," this microbe has been studied for its extraordinary resistance to radiation doses far beyond what humans can endure. In a study published on December 12, 2024, in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), scientists examined how the bacterium survives conditions that typically damage DNA, proteins, and cells. According to reports, the resilience of D. radiodurans is attributed to its robust cell wall, highly efficient DNA repair mechanisms, and antioxidants that neutralise harmful free radicals.

Unique Antioxidant Complex Developed

Researchers led by Michael Daly, a geneticist at the Uniformed Services University in Maryland, developed a synthetic antioxidant inspired by the bacterium's protective mechanisms. Speaking to Live Science, Daly explained that exposure to ionising radiation — such as gamma rays and cosmic radiation — poses risks to both bacteria and humans, potentially causing DNA damage, protein oxidation, and severe health conditions.

The team created a lab-made antioxidant complex called manganese-dependent peptide (MDP). This was designed by combining manganese ions, phosphate ions, and a peptide modelled on the amino acids found in D. radiodurans. Co-author Brian Hoffman, a chemistry professor at Northwestern University, stated that the interaction between the components created a powerful protective compound, capable of withstanding radiation levels over 12,000 times higher than the lethal dose for humans.

Potential Applications for Space and Medicine

The antioxidant has sparked interest for space exploration and health care. Daly noted that astronauts on missions to Mars, where exposure to cosmic radiation is prolonged, could benefit from this cost-effective and non-toxic radioprotector. On Earth, it is suggested that MDP might help manage acute radiation syndrome and even combat metabolic ageing, although further studies are needed to ensure its safety and efficacy for human use. Reportedly, the researchers continue to refine the structure of MDP, aiming to enhance its properties for broader applications.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Deinococcus radiodurans, Radiation Protection, Antioxidant, Manganese Peptide, Space Exploration Health, Radiation Resistance, Synthetic Antioxidants
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MacOS Sequoia 15.3 Developer Beta Brings Apple Intelligence-Powered Genmoji to Mac
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Captured with Dust Layers by Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter
New Synthetic Antioxidant Inspired by 'Conan the Bacterium' Could Shield Humans from Radiation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Mockups Showcase Rounded Corners
  3. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  5. OnePlus 13R Pops Up on Geekbench Again With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Have Thinner Bezels Than iPhone 16 Pro Max
  7. Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized
  8. YouTube Partners With CAA to Protect Celebrities from Deepfakes
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams Poses with Tentacle-Armed Astrobee Robot on ISS: Report
  2. SpaceX Launches NROL-149 Spy Satellites for NRO with Successful Rocket Landing
  3. NASA's Curiosity Rover Explores Mars' Texoli Butte Amid New Challenges
  4. Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized
  5. NASA Satellite Image Reveals Unique Horseshoe-Shaped Deception Island in Antarctica
  6. SpaceX Launches Two SES Communication Satellites on December 17 with Successful Recovery
  7. SpaceX Successfully Launches Rapid Response Trailblazer-1 Mission from Florida
  8. Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update
  9. Marvel Rivals, NetEase's Free-to-Play Superhero Shooter, Reaches 20 Million Players Within 11 Days of Launch
  10. World’s First Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Power Devices for Millennia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »