New research has drawn inspiration from Deinococcus radiodurans, a bacterium capable of withstanding extreme radiation levels, to create a potential antioxidant that may protect humans from ionising radiation. Known as "Conan the Bacterium," this microbe has been studied for its extraordinary resistance to radiation doses far beyond what humans can endure. In a study published on December 12, 2024, in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), scientists examined how the bacterium survives conditions that typically damage DNA, proteins, and cells. According to reports, the resilience of D. radiodurans is attributed to its robust cell wall, highly efficient DNA repair mechanisms, and antioxidants that neutralise harmful free radicals.

Unique Antioxidant Complex Developed

Researchers led by Michael Daly, a geneticist at the Uniformed Services University in Maryland, developed a synthetic antioxidant inspired by the bacterium's protective mechanisms. Speaking to Live Science, Daly explained that exposure to ionising radiation — such as gamma rays and cosmic radiation — poses risks to both bacteria and humans, potentially causing DNA damage, protein oxidation, and severe health conditions.

The team created a lab-made antioxidant complex called manganese-dependent peptide (MDP). This was designed by combining manganese ions, phosphate ions, and a peptide modelled on the amino acids found in D. radiodurans. Co-author Brian Hoffman, a chemistry professor at Northwestern University, stated that the interaction between the components created a powerful protective compound, capable of withstanding radiation levels over 12,000 times higher than the lethal dose for humans.

Potential Applications for Space and Medicine

The antioxidant has sparked interest for space exploration and health care. Daly noted that astronauts on missions to Mars, where exposure to cosmic radiation is prolonged, could benefit from this cost-effective and non-toxic radioprotector. On Earth, it is suggested that MDP might help manage acute radiation syndrome and even combat metabolic ageing, although further studies are needed to ensure its safety and efficacy for human use. Reportedly, the researchers continue to refine the structure of MDP, aiming to enhance its properties for broader applications.