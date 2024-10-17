Technology News
English Edition

MIT Advances Active Electronics With 3D-Printed, Semiconductor-Free Logic Gates

Researchers at MIT developed 3D-printed semiconductor-free logic gates, advancing active electronics fabrication.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 October 2024 15:40 IST
MIT Advances Active Electronics With 3D-Printed, Semiconductor-Free Logic Gates

Photo Credit: MIT

MIT's research team, led by Luis Fernando Velásquez-García from the Microsystems Technology

Highlights
  • MIT creates 3D-printed, semiconductor-free logic gates
  • Uses biodegradable material for semiconductor-free electronics
  • Could enable 3D-printed active devices in future
Advertisement

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have made a groundbreaking advancement in 3D printing active electronics without the need for traditional semiconductor materials. This breakthrough involves creating 3D-printed logic gates, fundamental components used in processing tasks within electronic devices. Instead of relying on conventional manufacturing processes, these logic gates were produced using standard 3D printing techniques and a biodegradable polymer. This step brings the concept of fully 3D-printed electronics closer to reality, offering exciting possibilities for accessible and decentralised electronics production.

Semiconductor-Free Logic Gates

MIT's research team, led by Luis Fernando Velásquez-García from the Microsystems Technology Laboratories, has developed logic gates using a copper-doped polymer, avoiding the use of traditional semiconductors like silicon. These gates perform basic switching operations, similar to how silicon-based transistors function in everyday electronics. While these 3D-printed components are not yet on par with silicon transistors in terms of performance, they can be effectively used for less complex operations, such as controlling the speed of a motor.

The innovation lies in the ability to 3D print these devices using inexpensive, eco-friendly materials, potentially allowing electronics to be manufactured in a more sustainable and affordable manner. The idea is to democratise production, enabling individuals, businesses, and small labs to print their own devices.

The Future of Fully Printed Electronics

Despite the current limitations, such as the inability to miniaturise these components to the nanoscale level of traditional transistors, the potential of 3D-printed logic gates is immense. MIT's research team is already exploring further developments to create more complex circuits and eventually fully functional 3D-printed devices.

This technology, if perfected, could revolutionise the way electronic devices are manufactured, making it possible to print active devices without the need for expensive, large-scale facilities. The implications for industries ranging from consumer electronics to healthcare and beyond could be vast, as this innovation brings down the cost and complexity of device production.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: 3d printing, active electronics, MIT, semiconductor-free, biodegradable materials
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Find X8 Series Pre-Reservations Begin; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
Intel, AMD Form x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group for Improved Software Compatibility Amidst Increasing Competition From Arm

Related Stories

MIT Advances Active Electronics With 3D-Printed, Semiconductor-Free Logic Gates
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Zero Flip With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  2. Amazon Launches First-Ever Colour Kindle and Refreshes Other Models
  3. Lionsgate Play Is Offering Free Streaming for a Week Ahead of Diwali
  4. 1000 Babies, Shrinking Season 2 and More: Biggest OTT Releases This WeekÂ 
  5. Amazon Prime Video Will Show Ads to Paid Subscribers in India in 2025
  6. Xiaomi 15 May Come With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset and These Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Will Debut on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Business Connect Updated to Display Brand Information on Caller ID, Mail and Apple Pay
  2. India Blockchain Week to Return for Second Edition: All Details  
  3. OnePlus 13 to Feature Local High Refresh Rate Display Technology to Improve Battery Life: Report
  4. Fragmented Crypto Regulations Creating Uneven Playing Field, FSB Asia Voices Concerns
  5. Xiaomi 15 Tipped to Come With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset: Expected Specifications
  6. Realme UI 6.0 to Roll Out for Realme GT 5 Pro and Other Smartphones Next Month: Release Roadmap
  7. Xiaomi Smart Ring Patent Describes Ability to Automatically Adjust Ring Size Using Elastic Component
  8. Taurid Meteor Stream Unlikely to Contain Dangerous Asteroids, New Study Suggests
  9. MIT Advances Active Electronics With 3D-Printed, Semiconductor-Free Logic Gates
  10. Apple Secretly Worked With China’s BYD on Long-Range EV Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »