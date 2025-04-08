Technology News
Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Teased to Offer a Slim Design; to Be Available on Flipkart

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Marine Drift variant will come with a scent tech feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2025 18:42 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will be offered in Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey colourways

  • Infinix Note 50s is teased to come with a curved display
  • The handset will come in vegan leather and metallic finishes
  • The Infinix Note 50s is expected to join the Note 50X 5G variant
Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will launch in India on April 18, the company recently confirmed in a press release. The company also teased the colour options of the handset. It will be offered in vegan leather as well as metallic finishes, where the former is said to come with a scent tech feature. Now, a Flipkart microsite of the handset confirms the availability details of the phone. It is teased to offer a slim design. The smartphone is expected to join the Infinix Note 50X 5G variant, which was unveiled in the country in March.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ India Launch: All We Know

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart, a live microsite on the e-commerce platform confirms. The teaser on the website claims that it will offer a slim design. A promotional banner suggests that the phone will be equipped with a curved display.infinix note 50s 5g infinix inline 1 note 50s

The company has already confirmed that the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will be offered in Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey colourways. The Marine Drift Blue will have a vegan leather finish and will be equipped with Microencapsulation Technology, which will help infuse the back panel with a fragrance. The scent will include marine and lemon, lily of the valley notes, as well as amber and vetiver base notes.

The Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey variants of the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will have metallic finishes. The design of the rear camera module is similar to that of the Note 50X 5G variant.

Notably, the recently launched Infinix Note 50X 5G is priced in India at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, a 6.67-inch 120Hz HD+ screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Further reading: Infinix Note 50s 5G, Infinix Note 50s 5G India Launch, Infinix Note 50s 5G Features, Infinix Note 50 series, Infinix Note 50X 5G, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
