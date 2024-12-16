Technology News
Space Junk Crisis: Experts Call for Immediate Action to Avoid Orbital Disaster

Experts raise alarm over rising space debris and its risks to orbital safety.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2024 16:00 IST
Photo Credit: ESA/ID&Sense/ONiRiXEL

Artist's illustration of space junk orbiting Earth.

According to multiple reports, Earth's orbital environment is under increasing strain due to a growing accumulation of debris. Experts at the 2024 American Geophysical Union (AGU) meeting in Washington, D.C., highlighted the urgent need for global action to prevent a potential "tragedy of the commons" scenario in space, as reported. As per sources, Dan Baker, director of the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder, was quoted saying in the meeting that without immediate intervention, Earth's low Earth orbit (LEO) could become unusable, impacting critical space operations and scientific research.

Growing Orbital Population and Collision Risks

Reportedly, the European Space Agency (ESA) has documented over 10,200 active satellites currently in Earth's orbit, with the majority concentrated in LEO, located approximately 125 to 1,250 miles above the surface. A significant portion of these—around 6,800—belong to SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, and the numbers continue to rise. SpaceX plans to expand its constellation to 40,000 satellites, while other entities, including China's Qianfan project and Amazon's Project Kuiper, are also developing large satellite networks.

In addition to active satellites, more than 40,500 debris objects measuring over 10 centimetres and an estimated 130 million fragments as small as 1 millimetre are in orbit, according to ESA figures. These fragments, moving at speeds of approximately 17,500 mph, pose significant risks to both manned and unmanned missions. David Malaspina, assistant professor at the University of Colorado, described small debris as a potential early indicator of larger chain reactions, comparing them to a "canary in the coal mine."

Calls for Regulation and Sustainability Measures

The lack of enforceable global regulations on satellite operations has exacerbated the issue, reports indicate. Baker noted that this regulatory vacuum encourages operators to act in self-interest, undermining collective safety in space. The bipartisan Orbital Sustainability Act (ORBITS) introduced in the United States Congress was cited by Baker as a promising step toward addressing the crisis.

Baker also emphasised in the meeting the cultural and scientific costs of unchecked orbital activity, highlighting the interference caused by satellite constellations with astronomical observations and the diminishing visibility of natural night skies. Scientists continue to advocate for immediate and coordinated global action to address the growing threats posed by orbital debris.

 

